Tuchel takes full responsibility after semifinal defeat

·27·Sport
Tuchel takes full responsibility after semifinal defeat

Thomas Tuchel's decisions were heavily criticized following England's 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinal. The German manager stated clearly that he does not regret his substitutions, but he will not shy away from responsibility.

Ahead of the third-place play-off against France, Tuchel responded to the criticism and defended the decisions he made at the time.

“If someone needs to take the blame, I am ready”

At the press conference, Tuchel expressed his readiness to take responsibility for the tactical decisions made during the match against Argentina.

“If someone needs to take the blame, I am ready to do it. If I have to sign such an agreement, I agree,” he said.

At the same time, the coach emphasized that he would not abandon his decisions under the pressure of criticism.

Tuchel does not regret his substitutions

Tuchel's defensive changes after England took the lead raised many questions.

However, the manager said he felt it was necessary to intervene in the team's play in that situation.

“I do not regret the decisions I made. I felt I had to change something for the team,” said Tuchel.

In his view, a coach must evaluate the situation during the game and make quick decisions.

Decisions based on intuition and experience

Tuchel emphasized that he did not make the substitutions by accident or under pressure.

“I made the decision based on my gut feeling, my intuition, and my experience. I did all of this to help the team and achieve a result,” said the England head coach.

Nevertheless, England conceded two goals late in the match and missed out on a spot in the final.

“Nobody knows what a different decision would have brought”

Tuchel also responded to alternative options suggested by critics.

He believes that nobody can guarantee that bringing on other players or changing tactics would have necessarily led to a better result.

“What a different substitution or a different tactical change would have resulted in — nobody knows that,” the manager said.

England now faces France

Following the semifinal defeat, the England national team will face France in the World Cup third-place play-off.

This match will also be of special importance for Tuchel, as the coach has the opportunity to respond to the criticism following the Argentina game with a result on the pitch.

Thomas TuchelEnglandWorld CupFootballTactics
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