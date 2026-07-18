Tajiyev heavily criticizes Pakhtakor players after the derby

Pakhtakor drew 1-1 with Lokomotiv in the Tashkent derby, losing two crucial points in the title race. After the match, head coach Kamoliddin Tajiyev did not hide his sharp dissatisfaction with his players' performance.

According to the expert, Pakhtakor practically stopped playing after scoring an early goal.

“We scored one goal and then didn't play”

Pakhtakor took the lead in the 11th minute through a goal by Rustam Turdimurodov. However, the team could not maintain the advantage, and Shodiyor Shodiboyev scored an equalizer in the second half.

Tajiyev suggested that his players might have thought victory would come easily after the opening goal.

“We scored one goal and after that, the Pakhtakor team didn't play. I don't know why that happened. They thought they would win without effort. But no one gives it away easily,” said the coach.

He emphasized that, excluding the first ten minutes, the team played poorly throughout the entire match.

“No one played at their level”

At the press conference, the coach was asked if the two-month break might have affected the team's sluggish performance.

However, Tajiyev did not accept this as a primary excuse.

“If you are not in form, everyone must fight, play, and run. Not everyone is in form. I think it's something else. We will look, analyze, and talk,” he said.

The expert believes the problem is not limited to one line or individual players.

“There were problems in all positions”

Match statistics show that Pakhtakor managed only two shots on target. For Lokomotiv, this figure was five.

Tajiyev also drew attention to his team's inability to finish attacks with shots.

“There were many problems today. There were problems in every position. We get to the penalty area, but no one is shooting at the goal. If you don't shoot, no one can score,” the coach said.

According to him, the players indulged in excessive movements instead of shooting in favorable situations.

Chinedu needs time

Kamoliddin Tajiyev also assessed the performance of the new striker, Chinedu.

“Chinedu is good in training. He tried today too. He still needs to settle into the game. He arrived recently. God willing, he will score goals,” the coach said, as quoted by Tribuna.uz journalist.

Based on Tajiyev's statement, a serious analysis and an open conversation with the players are expected at Pakhtakor following the derby.

The team, which is fighting for the championship, will need to avoid repeating such point losses in the coming rounds.