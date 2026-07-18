Wealth from AI: Is it time for global wealth redistribution?

·25·Technology
Wealth from AI: Is it time for global wealth redistribution?

The rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies is causing unprecedented wealth accumulation in the global economy. However, Neil Rimer, founder of Index Ventures and one of the most successful venture capitalists of the last decade, believes that this massive capital will inevitably be redistributed among society in the near future. He emphasizes that this process will occur either through voluntary philanthropy or mandatory legislative measures. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Rimer's statement is unexpected for the venture capital world. Over the past thirty years, Index Ventures has invested in major projects like Figma and Wiz, generating billions of dollars in profit. Nevertheless, the experienced investor argues that technology leaders must take the initiative in returning wealth to society. Otherwise, tax burdens and legal restrictions imposed by governments could make this process much more painful.

The crisis of philanthropic culture

Currently, a decline in the tradition of philanthropy among the world's wealthiest people is being observed. For example, "The Giving Pledge," an initiative founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010 (encouraging billionaires to donate half of their wealth), is losing its appeal. While hundreds of families joined the pledge in the early years, only four new participants registered by 2024.

In this regard, the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has a unique perspective. He believes that the work and innovations carried out by his companies (Tesla, SpaceX) are the greatest form of philanthropy. This approach is becoming a new trend in the tech world: the wealthy prefer to invest money into new startups rather than simply giving it away.

The risk of mandatory redistribution and taxes

In an environment where voluntary charity is decreasing, governments have begun to take measures for mandatory wealth redistribution. For instance, the state of California is voting on a one-time 5% wealth tax for billionaires. This is forcing many tech giants to relocate their headquarters. Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have already moved to Florida.

OpenAI's plans for an IPO in 2027 may also be partially linked to these tax changes. If the new tax law takes effect, it will account for individuals' assets worldwide. For this reason, among employees of AI companies like Anthropic, the sentiment of directing wealth into new businesses rather than donating it is prevailing.

In conclusion, the era of Artificial Intelligence brings not only technological but also socio-economic challenges. As experts like Neil Rimer warn, if fair wealth distribution does not occur voluntarily, state intervention could create unfavorable conditions for large capital holders. This is certain to have a serious impact on the investment climate in the global technology market.

Artificial IntelligenceIndex VenturesNeil RimerPhilanthropyTax
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Significantly more silver discovered in the Sun than expectedSignificantly more silver discovered in the Sun than expectedToday, 09:25Benefits of the AI boom for banks: US financial giants report record profitsBenefits of the AI boom for banks: US financial giants report record profitsToday, 05:22Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first timeFormation of new ocean crust observed live for the first timeToday, 05:00NVIDIA partners have started receiving GeForce RTX 50 Super graphics cardsNVIDIA partners have started receiving GeForce RTX 50 Super graphics cardsToday, 04:30Road to San Francisco for Australian Startups: Stripe and TechCrunch PartnershipRoad to San Francisco for Australian Startups: Stripe and TechCrunch PartnershipToday, 04:23US Allocates $400 Million to Kratos to Lead in Hypersonic Arms RaceUS Allocates $400 Million to Kratos to Lead in Hypersonic Arms RaceToday, 03:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin