Iraq reaches official agreement with Starlink: satellite internet to launch in the country

·40·Technology
Iraq reaches official agreement with Starlink: satellite internet to launch in the country

The Iraqi government has announced that it has reached an official agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Under this deal, the Starlink satellite internet system is officially authorized to operate within the country. This step is considered a significant strategic milestone in expanding digital technology and global connectivity in the Middle East. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided by iXBT.com from Baligh Abu Kalal, head of the executive committee of the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, the granted license will allow Iraqi citizens to access secure and high-speed internet. The government official expressed confidence that the introduction of this technology will fundamentally upgrade the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

Towards ending the digital divide

The entry of the Starlink project into the Iraqi market is of great importance, especially for remote areas where traditional cable internet or mobile towers have not reached. Currently, poor internet quality or a complete lack of connectivity remains a major problem in many of Iraq's remote provinces. Satellite technology will serve to remove these barriers.

The official statement emphasizes that connection prices are intended to be affordable for all segments of the population. Although Starlink equipment and monthly subscription fees are considered somewhat expensive in other regions, the Iraqi government may have negotiated special tariffs or subsidies on this matter.

This project opens up new opportunities not only for ordinary users but also for the education and healthcare systems. By providing stable connectivity to schools and hospitals in remote areas, it will be possible to develop distance learning and telemedicine services. This is expected to have a positive impact on the country's overall socio-economic situation.

Regional context and security

The Iraqi government has also paid special attention to the security aspects of the Starlink network. According to Baligh Abu Kalal, the system meets all necessary security standards and will operate under state supervision. This is considered important from the perspective of ensuring national information security.

For Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries, the expansion of major projects like Starlink in neighboring regions could be an interesting experience. Currently, many developing countries are relying on satellite technologies to provide internet to areas with difficult terrain.

In conclusion, the launch of the Starlink project in Iraq will connect the country more firmly to the global information space. Detailed instructions for purchasing terminals and connecting to the service are expected to be announced for users in the coming months.

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