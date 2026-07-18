Messi leads 2026 World Cup statistics at 39

Lionel Messi Despite his age, Lionel Messi is playing a decisive role for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. The 39-year-old forward currently leads the tournament in several key statistical categories.

Messi has scored 8 goals, making him the top scorer. He also leads in goal contributions with a total of 12, combining both goals and assists.

The Argentine star is also highly active in playmaking, having completed 25 successful dribbles. He currently holds the top spot in both of these metrics.

He has recorded 19 key passes and 35 shots on target. Both figures represent the best results in the tournament so far.

Messi's numbers prove that he remains the central figure for Argentina. He orchestrates the team's attacks, draws in opposing defenders, and takes responsibility for finishing plays when needed.

Argentina is expected to face Spain in the final. Ahead of the match, these statistics confirm that the team relies heavily on Messi in the attacking third.