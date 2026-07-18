Messi leads 2026 World Cup statistics at 39

·54·Sport
Messi leads 2026 World Cup statistics at 39

Lionel Messi Despite his age, Lionel Messi is playing a decisive role for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. The 39-year-old forward currently leads the tournament in several key statistical categories.

Messi has scored 8 goals, making him the top scorer. He also leads in goal contributions with a total of 12, combining both goals and assists.

The Argentine star is also highly active in playmaking, having completed 25 successful dribbles. He currently holds the top spot in both of these metrics.

He has recorded 19 key passes and 35 shots on target. Both figures represent the best results in the tournament so far.

Messi's numbers prove that he remains the central figure for Argentina. He orchestrates the team's attacks, draws in opposing defenders, and takes responsibility for finishing plays when needed.

Argentina is expected to face Spain in the final. Ahead of the match, these statistics confirm that the team relies heavily on Messi in the attacking third.

MessiLionel MessiArgentina2026 World CupSpainFinal
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mourinho selects 6 key players who are untouchable at Real MadridMourinho selects 6 key players who are untouchable at Real MadridToday, 11:59Rodri calls Messi the greatest, but highlights one aspectRodri calls Messi the greatest, but highlights one aspectToday, 11:53Deschamps addresses players ahead of his final matchDeschamps addresses players ahead of his final matchToday, 10:37Tuchel takes full responsibility after semifinal defeatTuchel takes full responsibility after semifinal defeatToday, 10:17Lionel Scaloni reveals plan for final match against SpainLionel Scaloni reveals plan for final match against SpainToday, 10:14Infantino highlights Trump's role in the 2026 World CupInfantino highlights Trump's role in the 2026 World CupToday, 09:42
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret