FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed special gratitude to US President Donald Trump on the eve of the 2026 World Cup final. In his opinion, the tournament would not have achieved such great success without Trump's involvement.

These remarks were made at a press conference held at the famous Trump Tower in New York.

«The American dream has become a reality»

In his speech, Gianni Infantino emphasized that the 2026 World Cup has united the entire world.

«Mr. President, the American dream has become a reality. We have united the whole world,» said the FIFA chief.

Infantino specifically noted the scale of the competition and the global interest in it.

Trump's contribution highly praised

The FIFA President also acknowledged Donald Trump's role in organizing and hosting the World Cup.

«I know you don't need praise. But without you, this World Cup would not have been such a huge success,» said Infantino.

His words were received as high praise for Trump's involvement in the organizational and political processes surrounding the tournament.

The Mundial has reached the decisive stage

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

In the tournament final, the national teams of Spain and Argentina will compete for the World Cup trophy. This match will determine the new champion of the competition.

Infantino had also expressed gratitude to the Iran team

Earlier, it was reported that the FIFA President had also expressed special gratitude to the Iranian national team for their participation in the World Cup.

Now, ahead of the tournament's decisive match, Infantino specifically mentioned Donald Trump's role in the overall success of the competition.