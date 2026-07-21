Nexia-2 gas cylinder explodes at a gas station in Namangan (video)
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Videos showing a Nexia-2 gas cylinder exploding at a compressed natural gas filling station in Namangan have spread widely on social media.
The footage shows that the powerful explosion caused severe damage to the vehicle, leaving it nearly totaled.
Official authorities have not yet provided information regarding whether there were any casualties or the causes of the explosion. Further investigation into the incident is expected.
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers
…