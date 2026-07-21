Spain Celebrates World Cup Victory: Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres in the Spotlight

·50·Sport
Spain Celebrates World Cup Victory: Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres in the Spotlight

The Spanish national team celebrated their victory in the streets of Madrid after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final to secure their second World Cup title in history. During the open-top bus parade, the players traveled through the capital surrounded by thousands of fans, creating unforgettable moments. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

One of the main heroes of the celebration was Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old talent grabbed the microphone and sang songs by the famous artist Bad Bunny, which was met with cheers from the fans. Together with his close friend Nico Williams, Yamal danced during the parade, keeping the team's spirits high.

Ferran Torres and his unique style

The author of the winning goal, Ferran Torres, caught everyone's attention with his fashion choice. The forward appeared in a red cap in the style of former US President Donald Trump. The cap featured the slogan "Make Spain Great Again," which was interpreted as a unique nod to the US President who had presented the medals to the players a day earlier.

The festivities continued with even more emotion at Madrid's famous Cibeles Square. Team captain Rodri addressed the fans, speaking about the unity behind this success. In his speech, he specifically acknowledged the final's hero, Ferran Torres.

"We are World Champions! Now we have two gold stars. Today I want to remember a person who was unfairly criticized but has entered the history of Spanish football – Ferran. These guys are simply amazing," said Rodri in his speech. For reference, the Spanish national team won its first World Cup title in 2010.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente also expressed his gratitude to the fans, calling the 26 players in his squad the best in the world. He emphasized that team unity has once again brought Spain to the pinnacle of world football. According to Goal.com, this victory is seen as the beginning of a new golden era for Spain.

SpainWorld CupLamine YamalFerran TorresFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

2026 World Cup champions receive the first-ever championship rings (video)2026 World Cup champions receive the first-ever championship rings (video)Today, 13:16Messi and Martinez's locker room speeches: “Only cowards play backwards”Messi and Martinez's locker room speeches: “Only cowards play backwards”Today, 13:12Super League Matchday 13 begins: three-day schedule announcedSuper League Matchday 13 begins: three-day schedule announcedToday, 12:59Rodri reveals the toughest moment of the 2026 World Cup finalRodri reveals the toughest moment of the 2026 World Cup finalToday, 12:56Guardiola's office opened: 3,000 euros offered for a ballGuardiola's office opened: 3,000 euros offered for a ballToday, 12:472026 World Cup: Historic Victory, Political Interference, and FIFA Controversies2026 World Cup: Historic Victory, Political Interference, and FIFA ControversiesToday, 12:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret