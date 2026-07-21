The Spanish national team celebrated their victory in the streets of Madrid after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final to secure their second World Cup title in history. During the open-top bus parade, the players traveled through the capital surrounded by thousands of fans, creating unforgettable moments. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

One of the main heroes of the celebration was Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old talent grabbed the microphone and sang songs by the famous artist Bad Bunny, which was met with cheers from the fans. Together with his close friend Nico Williams, Yamal danced during the parade, keeping the team's spirits high.

Ferran Torres and his unique style

The author of the winning goal, Ferran Torres , caught everyone's attention with his fashion choice. The forward appeared in a red cap in the style of former US President Donald Trump. The cap featured the slogan "Make Spain Great Again," which was interpreted as a unique nod to the US President who had presented the medals to the players a day earlier.

The festivities continued with even more emotion at Madrid's famous Cibeles Square. Team captain Rodri addressed the fans, speaking about the unity behind this success. In his speech, he specifically acknowledged the final's hero, Ferran Torres.

"We are World Champions! Now we have two gold stars. Today I want to remember a person who was unfairly criticized but has entered the history of Spanish football – Ferran. These guys are simply amazing," said Rodri in his speech. For reference, the Spanish national team won its first World Cup title in 2010.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente also expressed his gratitude to the fans, calling the 26 players in his squad the best in the world. He emphasized that team unity has once again brought Spain to the pinnacle of world football. According to Goal.com, this victory is seen as the beginning of a new golden era for Spain.