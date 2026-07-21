Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game: Argentine star takes a break

Argentina national team captain and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi will not participate in the upcoming MLS All-Star Game. Following the grueling matches of the World Cup, the player has taken a mandatory rest period to undergo a recovery process. This decision is linked not only to the club but also to new requirements from international football organizations regarding player health protection. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to ESPN, Lionel Messi and his teammate Rodrigo De Paul have gone on a short-term vacation after the arduous journey to the World Cup final held in the USA. During the tournament, Messi demonstrated high form, recording eight goals and four assists. However, the 120-minute final against Spain significantly impacted the 37-year-old forward's physical condition.

In accordance with established regulations, it has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will miss the upcoming MLS matches against Chicago Fire and Montreal this week, as well as the All-Star show scheduled for July 29. This measure is being implemented based on requirements put forward by FIFPRO (International Federation of Professional Footballers).

Player health comes first

According to the agreement between FIFPRO and FIFA, every player is entitled to at least 21 days of rest after the end of the season. This is considered necessary to reduce the risk of injury and alleviate mental fatigue. Under the new calendar approved by FIFA, there must be a minimum break of 72 hours between matches.

Reflecting on the tournament results on his social media pages, Lionel Messi did not hide the pain in his heart following the defeat. "It takes time for this wound to heal. But I am proud that we were able to unite the country and once again be among the world's strongest teams," the legendary player wrote. He also did not forget to congratulate the Spain national team on winning the championship.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, Messi's participation in the MLS is always in the spotlight, as the league across the ocean is becoming popular in our region precisely because of this star. His absence is a loss not only for the spectators coming to the stadium but also for the broadcast rights holders. However, experts emphasize that such breaks are crucial for Messi to continue playing at a high level for a longer period.

Lionel Messi became the first player in history to start in three separate World Cup finals during his career. Although gold medals were not secured this time, his statistics and role as a team leader prove that he is still at the pinnacle of world football. The forward is now expected to return to the Inter Miami squad in early August.