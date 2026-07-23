Major blow for Manchester City: Rodri to undergo back surgery

Manchester City and Spain national team leader Rodri is set to undergo surgery due to a back injury. This news comes as an unexpected and severe loss for the "Citizens" ahead of the new 2026-27 season. The defensive midfielder, who returned to the club after winning the World Cup, could be sidelined for an extended period. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information from The Athletic, the recovery timeline for the 30-year-old is currently unclear. For Rodri, who captained Spain to gold at the 2026 World Cup, playing in all eight matches, this injury marks another difficult challenge in his career. It is worth noting that he was recently awarded the Ballon d'Or for his exceptional skill.

A star plagued by injuries

The last few years have been physically challenging for Rodri. It all began in September 2024 with an ACL tear in his knee. At that time, he missed almost the entire 2024-25 season. Later, due to muscle and groin issues, he only started 17 Premier League matches last season.

Yet, in the 2022-23 season, Rodri was the key hero in Manchester City's historic treble. He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final, leading his team to the summit. The current situation is a stark contrast to those glorious days and creates a major headache for head coach Enzo Maresca.

Transfer rumors and squad changes

The player's future at the Etihad Stadium remains in question. His current contract has only one year left. Although negotiations for a new deal were expected after the World Cup, Rodri has not yet expressed a desire to stay at the club. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has stated they have no intention of signing the Spanish star.

Other changes are expected at Manchester City. Following Bernardo Silva's departure, it is rumored that Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez may also leave. However, the void left by Rodri's absence is expected to be partially filled by Elliot Anderson, who was signed for £116 million.

Manchester City begins the new season on August 23 at home against Bournemouth. The club's medical staff will closely monitor Rodri's post-surgery rehabilitation process. The club's management must take measures to strengthen the midfield before the transfer window closes.