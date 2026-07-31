A bombshell statement from FIFA: "Football is not for sale!" — The controversy surrounding the World Cup

·0·Sport
A bombshell statement from FIFA: "Football is not for sale!" — The controversy surrounding the World Cup

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has released a truly sensational official statement amid reports about the possibility of selling the rights to host the World Cup and other major tournaments to the private sector. The organization sought to put an end to rumors that caused panic in the football community and revealed the true essence of the reforms.

In this article, we have gathered the most important details regarding FIFA's principles of democracy, the fierce opposition from UEFA and CONCACAF, and the new structure being formed.

FIFA: "We will never consider such a proposal"

False reports circulating in the media derailed the planned discussion process. FIFA's statement firmly emphasizes:

"Football is not for sale. FIFA will never consider such a proposal."

The organization stated that it respects public concerns and remains committed to an open, democratic consultation process. FIFA's initiatives must in no way contradict the spirit of the organization, its management system, or the interests of football as a whole.

The FFE Project: Reforming management, not selling

So, what is actually happening? FIFA plans to fully transfer commercial and operational activities related to the organization of events to a subsidiary structure named FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). This structure will be wholly owned by FIFA and will remain under its constant control.

According to the statement, the FFE initiative was proposed so that all 211 associations affiliated with FIFA could receive a fair share of the commercial potential of football in their countries and invest in football development. The profits generated will be distributed among the members.

"Boycott" threat from UEFA and CONCACAF

Recall that earlier it was reported that the leadership of European football (UEFA) and North/Central American football (CONCACAF) unanimously opposed these reforms by FIFA. Countries affiliated with these influential organizations threatened to refuse participation (boycott) in tournaments if the new regulations are approved.

This fierce opposition forced FIFA to react in its statement as follows:

"Everyone has the right to express disagreement and ask for additional clarification, but no single organization has the authority to speak on behalf of all 211 international associations."

Voting and the fate of the future

FIFA recalled the principles of democracy: if the majority of member associations do not support it, the FFE program will not be created. FIFA's commercial activities will remain under the current order.

Discussions will continue, and proposals may be fully or partially approved, rejected, or modified.

Table of Key Information

Measure / Event

Details

Date

FIFA statement published

Target

Putting an end to "Football is being sold" rumors

New structure

FFE (FIFA Forward Enterprise) — a wholly owned subsidiary of FIFA

Project purpose

Managing commercial activities and distributing profits to 211 associations

Opposing parties

UEFA and CONCACAF (unanimously opposed)

Threat

Refusal to participate in tournaments (boycott)

Voting

FFE will be created only if the majority of national associations accept it

Conclusion and assumptions: One of the most interesting topics in the Premier League

This statement by FIFA has exposed the struggle of global forces in the football world. On one side is FIFA's plan to support smaller associations through commercial efficiency and revenue redistribution, and on the other side is the resistance of powerful confederations like UEFA and CONCACAF to maintain their spheres of influence and oppose FIFA's centralization. If the FFE project is approved, it will be one of the biggest governance and commercial reforms in the history of football. If rejected, it could be a serious blow to Gianni Infantino's position within FIFA and lead to a split in football.

Send this important news to your friends and football fans! Many should know about these sensational reforms by FIFA.

In your opinion, will FIFA's plan to reform commercial management benefit or harm football? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Francisco Conceição could move to Manchester UnitedFrancisco Conceição could move to Manchester UnitedToday, 12:37Revolutionary change in the Premier League: Discriminatory acts now carry a minimum 10-match ban!Revolutionary change in the Premier League: Discriminatory acts now carry a minimum 10-match ban!Today, 12:15Francisco Conceicao could move to Manchester UnitedFrancisco Conceicao could move to Manchester UnitedToday, 12:14Real Sold Gonzalo García Despite Mourinho's Opposition: Transfer DetailsReal Sold Gonzalo García Despite Mourinho's Opposition: Transfer DetailsToday, 12:08Real Madrid's Strategic Signing: Carlos Espí Officially PresentedReal Madrid's Strategic Signing: Carlos Espí Officially PresentedToday, 11:58Barcelona Faces Investigation Over Julian Alvarez CaseBarcelona Faces Investigation Over Julian Alvarez CaseToday, 11:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'