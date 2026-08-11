Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi to Get Starlink Internet Integration

Tesla plans to install Starlink satellite connectivity in its latest development, the Cybercab robotaxi. The ixbt.com publication reported this. The technological innovation will allow passengers to use their time in the vehicle not only to reach their destination but also to relax or work. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Elon Musk, high-speed satellite internet will unlock extensive digital capabilities inside the cabin. In particular, passengers will be able to watch high-definition sports broadcasts in 4K, as well as their favorite films and TV series.

Mobile Entertainment and Workspace

The modern autonomous vehicle is gradually becoming not only a means of transportation but also an integrated interactive space. The Cybercab cabin is expected to offer everything needed not only for entertainment content but also for launching various games and handling everyday work tasks.

A new stage is also evident from an engineering and design perspective. Elon Musk showcased images on his social media pages of the first Cybercab vehicle equipped with Starlink hardware. The first example presented reportedly features a distinctive, attractive gold-colored body finish.

Ambitious Plans for the Future

The integration of satellite internet with Tesla’s autonomous driving system will further expand the vehicle’s capabilities. This is expected to fundamentally change how cars are used in the future.

Earlier, Elon Musk stated that Starlink technology would eventually be gradually integrated into all Tesla vehicles. This will undoubtedly raise high-speed connectivity standards across the entire automotive industry.