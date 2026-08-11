Inter close to completing Djed Spence transfer

Inter Milan have entered the decisive stage of negotiations to sign England and Tottenham defender Djed Spence. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, an agreement between the parties is nearing completion, and the 26-year-old is expected to become a new member of the Italian club soon. Goal.com reports .

The transfer is highly important for the Nerazzurri ahead of the new season. One of the team’s first-choice wing-backs, Denzel Dumfries, had joined Real Madrid. The club’s management had identified Djed Spence as the priority target to fill that gap.

Transfer fee and negotiation details

The agreement is reportedly worth a transfer fee of around €30 million, plus additional bonuses. Tottenham initially demanded €40 million for the player, but negotiations accelerated during the summer transfer window after the price was lowered and the club’s head coach gave the green light.

Inter’s management, including Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio, had also considered other options. The club examined the possibility of signing Moussa Diaby, who plays in the UAE. However, the transfer was abandoned because of his high salary demands and the complexity of the negotiations, with the focus shifting to Spence.

Future plans and contract

According to Goal.com, Djed Spence is ready to fly to Milan and sign a four-year contract. The player has already consulted his compatriot John Stones about life in Italy. The arrival of another English footballer in Serie A after Stones has generated considerable interest among fans.

Nevertheless, fans may have to wait a little before seeing the player on the pitch. The defender only recently returned to training after a lengthy break following the World Cup. Even so, club officials are convinced that he is the most suitable candidate for the wing-back role, both physically and tactically.

Inter are also assessing other changes to the squad. In particular, the club’s management is carefully considering Roma’s planned €25–30 million offer for Luis Enrique. However, the club’s main focus remains on successfully completing the transfer of Djed Spence.