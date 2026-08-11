Arsenal's defensive problems become a headache for Mikel Arteta

·34·Sport
Arsenal's defensive problems become a headache for Mikel Arteta

With the new Premier League season about to begin, weaknesses in Arsenal's defensive line are causing serious concern among experts and fans. According to Sky Sports, the London club's defence has not been as solid as expected in pre-season friendlies, turning it into the most serious problem Mikel Arteta must solve. This is what Goal.com reports .

In the three friendly matches played since the beginning of August, the Gunners have conceded seven goals. That means they have allowed an average of 2.3 goals per game. By comparison, Arsenal's Premier League average last season was 1.4 goals conceded per match. Conceding six goals in the last two matches alone highlights the seriousness of the situation.

The loss of William Saliba and gaps in defence

The absence of William Saliba, one of the team's key defensive pillars, is being cited as the main reason for this precarious situation. The French defender is sidelined by a serious long-term back injury, and Arsenal's lack of stability in central defence has become clearly apparent without him. New signing Jurrien Timber has also indicated that he will need several more weeks to fully recover.

With such a shortage of personnel, Mikel Arteta is preparing for the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. The match is expected to be Arsenal's first truly serious test before the new season. In a highly competitive environment, defensive mistakes are certain to prove costly.

A historic negative record and challenges ahead

The statistics also show that Arsenal's current situation is unusual. Over the past three years, the London club had not conceded three or more goals in two consecutive matches in all competitions. This pre-season record has exposed gaps in the team's tactical system that require thorough analysis.

Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff must restore balance to the defensive line before the season officially begins. Otherwise, Arsenal, who are aiming to challenge for the title, will undoubtedly face significant difficulties against their rivals.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueWilliam SalibaFootball
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