Loïs Openda scores in the Champions League on his Lyon debut

·21·Sport
Loïs Openda scores in the Champions League on his Lyon debut

Loïs Openda, an attacker who has played for several of Europe’s prestigious clubs, made an immediate impact in his debut for French side Lyon. According to Goal.com, the Belgian scored against Fenerbahçe in the first leg of the Champions League qualifying round, making a valuable contribution to his new team’s important away draw. The match was a crucial step for both sides on the road to reaching the group stage of Europe’s most prestigious competition. Goal.com reports .

The attacker left Italian club Juventus last summer and moved to the French league. According to the Turin club’s press service, the loan agreement between the parties runs until 30 June 2027 and does not include an option to buy the player. Lyon reportedly paid €3.5 million for the temporary transfer.

His time at Juventus

Loïs Openda’s move to Juventus had also been completed under distinctive conditions. On 1 September 2025, the Turin club initially signed the player from RB Leipzig on loan. Under that agreement, Juventus was obliged to make the transfer permanent if certain sporting conditions were met at the end of the 2025/26 season.

The initial loan deal with the German club ran until 30 June 2026 and was worth €3.3 million. It also included additional bonuses of up to €0.8 million payable upon achieving various sporting objectives. According to reports, Juventus successfully met all the conditions during the season and made the attacker its permanent property by the end of the campaign.

Financial details and a new challenge

Under the permanent transfer agreement completed during the 2025/26 season, Juventus were due to pay RB Leipzig €40.6 million for the player, with the amount to be paid in instalments over four financial years. The deal also included €1.7 million in additional costs. However, the player’s career soon took another dramatic turn as he moved to France.

The attacker, now playing for Lyon, has quickly become an important figure in the team’s forward line. His first goal in the Champions League qualifying round shows that he is adapting rapidly to his new club. Lyon’s fans and coaching staff have high hopes for the experienced forward’s performances throughout the season.

Loïs OpendaLyonJuventusChampions LeagueTransfer
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