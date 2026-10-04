Your appeal will be under strict control: The secret to sending the right letter to the President's Reception

Whether citizens' applications and complaints sent to state bodies are fully considered and their execution is not delayed directly depends on the channel through which the appeal is submitted. However, today many citizens make a common technical mistake when sending a letter to the Virtual Reception of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

When entering the main page of the portal, choosing the right button among the many offered sections that falls directly under the President's control is considered the main factor determining the fate of the appeal.

Where do users make mistakes?

Upon entering the official web address pm.gov.uz, users' eyes first fall on the following links:

Personal websites of various ministries and departments;

Dedicated helplines of state organizations;

External platforms such as "People's Control" that eliminate local problems.

Letters sent through these sections often fall into the internal bureaucratic process of a particular agency and may remain outside the general system control.

How to reach the President's People's Reception directly

For the submitted application to come into the spotlight of top-level officials, it is necessary to follow this exact sequence:

Scroll to the bottom: Scroll down to the very end (footer) of the pm.gov.uz portal's main page;

Main button: Click on the special "Send appeal" button located at the very bottom of the page;

People's Reception system: Applications sent only through this button arrive directly at the President's People's Reception system without any intermediaries, and their execution is placed under special control by designated officials.

SMS control and rapid monitoring

Mechanisms for hearing every citizen's voice and ensuring execution in the President's People's Reception have been significantly strengthened:

Individual status: Each appeal registered through the People's Reception is assigned a separate strict control number;

SMS notification system: The author of the appeal has the opportunity to monitor in real time via short text messages (SMS) sent to their phone at what stage it is being considered, which organization or official it has been assigned to, and when the response will be prepared.

Adhering to this simple technical rule when sending an appeal prevents applications from being tossed around from department to department and serves the legal and high-quality solution of problems.