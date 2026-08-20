João Cancelo Targets Champions League Glory With Barcelona

·0·Sport
João Cancelo Targets Champions League Glory With Barcelona

Portuguese defender João Cancelo spoke about his emotions and future plans after officially joining Catalan club Barcelona. According to the contract details, the footballer joined the Catalans as a free agent after terminating his contract with Al-Hilal by mutual consent. He signed a three-year deal with the club running until 2029. Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the footballer said at his introductory press conference that the team had set itself ambitious goals. In particular, Cancelo made no secret of the fact that bringing the Champions League trophy, which Barcelona have not won since 2015, back to the club museum was one of their main objectives.

According to him, a great club like Barcelona must always be ready to win every competition. The footballer spoke highly of the team’s chances and stressed that the squad possesses all the qualities necessary to achieve victory.

The right path to victory

Reflecting on the combination of team spirit and experience, Cancelo explained that the secret to success lies in daily training and mutual support. In his view, experienced players in the squad should help the younger ones, while the youngsters should learn from those with greater experience.

“I think we are on the right path because this team has huge potential, and we will do everything we can to win this Champions League,” the Portuguese defender said in his first appearance.

A fierce rivalry with Real Madrid

The press conference also addressed the importance of matches against Real Madrid. Cancelo said he did not view clashes with the fierce rivals as involving any extra pressure or as a special situation.

In his view, every opponent in the league table is equally important, and regardless of which team they face, the players must fight for victory in every match. The new signing’s confident statements have raised high hopes among the club’s fans ahead of the season.

João CanceloBarcelonaChampions LeagueReal MadridTransfer
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