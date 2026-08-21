Ramazon Temirov reveals the best in UFC history and his personal goals

Uzbekistan’s talented fighter Ramazon Temirov, who has been attracting attention with his spectacular fights in the UFC, has revealed his choices regarding the promotion’s history and present day. The Uzbek fighter shared his views on the league’s best fighter, finest knockout, most historic clash, and his ambitions in his weight class across various categories.

Ramazon Temirov’s UFC rankings and personal choices

Category / Nomination Ramazon Temirov’s choice Best fighter in the UFC Islam Maxachev Best knockout The knockout recorded by Xorxe Masvidal (against Ben Askrenga) Best fight in league history The clash between Xabib Nurmagomedov and Konor Makgregor UFC’s greatest legends Jon Jons and Xabib Nurmagomedov Best fighter in his division “In Sha Alloh, myself”

“The best in my division is me”

While Temirov named lightweight champion Islam Maxachev as the strongest overall athlete in the league, he identified the undefeated Xabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jons as historic legends.

When asked who the best fighter in his division is, Ramazon Temirov confidently replied: “In Sha Alloh, myself”, once again demonstrating his lofty ambitions of winning the divisional title.

In your opinion, can Ramazon Temirov truly become an unrivaled fighter in his division in the near future and bring the championship belt to Uzbekistan?

Leave your analysis and opinions in the comments and immediately share this interesting blitz interview with MMA fans!