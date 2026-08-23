Manchester City hosts Bournemouth today in the English Premier League. The match kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester at 18:00 Uzbekistan time. Both teams have opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Abdukodir Khusanov has been named in the hosts' starting lineup, with Erling Haaland leading the attack. Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, and Jack Grealish are on the bench. The teams will be led by Enzo Maresca and M. Rose.

Khusanov in the starting lineup once again

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has entrusted the right-back position to Abdukodir Khusanov. Ruben Dias and M. Guehi will operate in the center, with Josko Gvardiol on the left.

Both Manchester City and Bournemouth will start the match in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Manchester City's starting XI:

• Donnarumma

• Abdukodir Khusanov

• Ruben Dias

• M. Guehi

• Josko Gvardiol

• E. Anderson

• N. O'Riley

• Antoine Semenyo

• Phil Foden

• Rico Lewis

• Erling Haaland

Haaland up front, Foden behind him

Erling Haaland is the focal point of the hosts' attack. Phil Foden will operate behind him. Antoine Semenyo and Rico Lewis start on the wings.

Manchester City bench:

• Omar Marmoush

• Mateo Kovacic

• Rayan Cherki

• Nico Gonzalez

• Jack Grealish

• Rayan Ait-Nouri

• Vitor Reis

• Matheus Nunes

• Geronimo Rulli

Bournemouth puts faith in Evanilson

The visitors will also play in a 4-2-3-1 system. Evanilson starts as the lone striker. Behind him are J. Kluivert, with M. Tavernier and R. S. Rocha on the wings.

Bournemouth's starting XI:

• D. Petrovic

• A. Traore

• D. Hill

• A. Silva

• A. Smith

• A. Scott

• L. Cook

• M. Tavernier

• J. Kluivert

• R. S. Rocha

• Evanilson

On the bench are David Brooks, Ben Doak, Tyler Adams, Bafode Diakite, Juanlu Sanchez, Alex Scott, Daniel Jebbison, Alvaro Rodriguez, and Will Dennis.

Only a few minutes left until kickoff

The match starts at 18:00 at the Etihad Stadium. Naturally, the focus for Uzbek fans will be on Abdukodir Khusanov's performance.

How do you think Khusanov will perform in today's game? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the lineups with fellow football fans.