Change at Pakhtakor: Ortiqxo‘jayev may leave the club

·244·Sport
Change at Pakhtakor: Ortiqxo‘jayev may leave the club

Businessman Jahongir Ortiqxo‘jayev has announced that he will end his partnership with the Pakhtakor club. Alisher Nikimbayev reported this on his Telegram channel, citing information from club staff.

According to club employees, this decision was communicated to them today, August 24. So far, no official information has been provided regarding the reasons for the decision or what changes will follow in the club's management.

According to Alisher Nikimbayev, Jahongir Ortiqxo‘jayev's departure from Pakhtakor was an expected event. However, it was not anticipated that this process would take place in such a short timeframe.

At the moment, Pakhtakor's future plans remain unknown. The team has approximately three weeks left before their first match in the Elite Champions League.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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