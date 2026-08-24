Former Liverpool stars in Turkey: Fabinho joins Trabzonspor

·40·Sport
Former Liverpool stars in Turkey: Fabinho joins Trabzonspor

Turkish club Trabzonspor has officially announced another high-profile transfer. Experienced Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho has signed with the Turkish club and will continue his career in the Süper Lig.

Moving from Saudi Arabia to Turkey as a free agent

Previously Saudi ArabiaFabinho, who previously played for Al-Ittihad, joined Trabzonspor as a free agent after his contract with the Jeddah-based team expired. The exact duration of the agreement between the parties has not yet been disclosed.

Fabinho's transfer and statistics in numbers

Metrics

Details and information

Player

Fabinho (Brazil)

New club

Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Previous club

Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)

Transfer status

Free agent (Free)

Former teammate

Mohamed Salah (currently at Trabzonspor)

Last season's performance

43 matches, 3 goals, 4 assists

Together with Salah again

Notably, Fabinho's former Liverpool teammate, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, also plays for Trabzonspor. Thus, the two stars who won major trophies together at Anfield will now play side-by-side in the Turkish league.

Last season, the Brazilian midfielder made a total of 43 appearances for the Saudi Arabian club across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

Do you think the duo of Fabinho and Mohamed Salah can lead Trabzonspor to the Turkish Süper Lig title?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational transfer news with fellow football fans!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Husanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityHusanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityToday, 13:31Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane