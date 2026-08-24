Former Liverpool stars in Turkey: Fabinho joins Trabzonspor

Turkish club Trabzonspor has officially announced another high-profile transfer. Experienced Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho has signed with the Turkish club and will continue his career in the Süper Lig.

Moving from Saudi Arabia to Turkey as a free agent

Previously Saudi ArabiaFabinho, who previously played for Al-Ittihad, joined Trabzonspor as a free agent after his contract with the Jeddah-based team expired. The exact duration of the agreement between the parties has not yet been disclosed.

Fabinho's transfer and statistics in numbers

Metrics Details and information Player Fabinho (Brazil) New club Trabzonspor (Turkey) Previous club Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) Transfer status Free agent (Free) Former teammate Mohamed Salah (currently at Trabzonspor) Last season's performance 43 matches, 3 goals, 4 assists

Together with Salah again

Notably, Fabinho's former Liverpool teammate, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, also plays for Trabzonspor. Thus, the two stars who won major trophies together at Anfield will now play side-by-side in the Turkish league.

Last season, the Brazilian midfielder made a total of 43 appearances for the Saudi Arabian club across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

Do you think the duo of Fabinho and Mohamed Salah can lead Trabzonspor to the Turkish Süper Lig title?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational transfer news with fellow football fans!