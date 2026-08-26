Bruno Fernandes named PFA Player of the Year

The most prestigious individual awards in English football have been presented, with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes claiming the top prize. According to Sky Sports, the Portuguese midfielder was named the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) Premier League Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season. This was reported by Goal.com reporting .

This recognition is a logical continuation of Bruno Fernandes' massive achievements this season. The experienced midfielder set a unique Premier League record by providing 21 assists, breaking the record previously held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He also added 9 goals to his tally.

Bruno Fernandes' performance played a decisive role in helping Manchester United finish third in the league and secure a Champions League spot under manager Michael Carrick. Interestingly, he became the first Manchester United player to win this prestigious award since Wayne Rooney in the 2009-10 season.

Winners in women's and youth football

During the event, winners in other categories were also announced. Notably, Manchester City striker Bunny Shaw won the PFA award for the second time in her career. She scored 21 goals throughout the season, winning the Golden Boot for the third consecutive time and securing her first Women's Super League title with Manchester City.

Interesting results were also recorded in the youth categories. Manchester City talent Nico O'Reilly was named Men's Young Player of the Year for his brilliant performances and for winning a bronze medal at the World Cup with the England national team. In the women's category, Arsenal's Olivia Smith won the award for the second consecutive season.

Another significant event for the football community was the presentation of the PFA Special Merit awards to legendary players Sir Kenny Dalglish and Karen Carney for their immense contributions to the game and their lifetime achievements. Such honors show that the end of the season was rich not only in on-field battles but also in historical milestones.