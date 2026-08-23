Erling Haaland has radically changed his image: he ditched his long hair (photo)

Famous footballer, striker for the English club "Manchester City" and the Norway national team Erling Haaland has radically changed his image ahead of the Premier League (EPL) season, reports Zakon.kz.

This was announced today, August 23, 2026, on the 26-year-old athlete's Instagram page.

"New season, new haircut," Erling Haaland wrote under a video showing off his new short hairstyle.

He also showed the process of getting his hair cut.

"I cut my hair short and I don't care," the footballer emphasized under the photos.

His club was among the first to react to Haaland's short haircut.

"New season, new haircut... looking good," the official "Manchester City" account commented under Erling's posts.