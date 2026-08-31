Lionel Messi retires from international football

Argentina national team captain and world football legend Lionel Messi has officially announced his retirement from international duty. According to Goal.com, this decision was made following Argentina's dramatic World Cup final against Spain, which ended in a defeat after extra time. reports Goal.com.

The 39-year-old forward, who has captivated fans worldwide for decades with his unique style of play, addressed his millions of followers via his social media account. He stated that although the decision was incredibly difficult, he felt the time had come to step down from the national team.

A historic legacy spanning two decades

Lionel Messi's career with Argentina has been defined by statistics and records. Over a two-decade international career, he made 207 appearances for his country, ranking second on the list of most-capped players in men's football history. He also remains the all-time top scorer for his national team with 125 goals.

According to Goal.com, Messi emphasized in his farewell statement that he had given his all for the national team and was exhausted beyond measure. He expressed gratitude to his teammates and fans, adding that talented young players are emerging and deserve their own opportunity.

Triumph in Qatar and unforgettable memories

The pinnacle of Messi's international career was leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was named the tournament's best player. He had previously reached the final of the 2014 World Cup, where he also received the same award.

Beyond the World Cup, Messi ended Argentina's long trophy drought. He won the Copa América in 2021 and also triumphed in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium, further enriching his international trophy collection.

While the final defeat against Spain remains a bitter memory, Lionel Messi's career with Argentina will undoubtedly be etched in history as one of the greatest chapters in football.