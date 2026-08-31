Petr Yan, Dvalishvili or O'Malley? Big intrigue in the division after Song Yadong's sensational victory

·35·Sport
Petr Yan, Dvalishvili or O'Malley? Big intrigue in the division after Song Yadong's sensational victory

Another major sensation has been recorded in the world of the UFC. At a tournament held in Shanghai, Chinese martial artist Song Yadong shocked the sports community by knocking out the previously undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedovin the 2nd round. Sean O'Malley, the former division champion who defeated Yadong by decision earlier this year, reacted live on social media to this fight.

The American star highlighted the chaos that occurred inside the octagon after the bout and Yadong's powerful victory.

«An incredible year for Song»: O'Malley's reaction

Sean O'Malley commented on the knockout and the tense situation that arose after the fight as follows:

  • Octagon invasion incident: «Who was that guy in Umar's corner who just stormed in? He almost elbowed Song Yadong. Just imagine, how great is Sean O'Malley? Of course, I'm joking. It's not about me right now»;

  • Song's strong comeback: «What a year it has been for Song — he fought me in January and lost. Then he came back and defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via submission, and now he has knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov»;

  • Injury and humor: «Look at the cut above Song's eye. Is that from where I kneed him? But again, I'll say it — the topic is not me right now».

UFC 333: The title fight and potential scenarios

The early victory over Umar Nurmagomedov has completely changed the landscape of the division:

  • October 24, Abu Dhabi (UFC 333): At the Abu Dhabi show, bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former champion Merab Dvalishvili will face off;

  • If Merab wins — an opportunity for Yadong: If Georgian Merab Dvalishvili reclaims the belt, Song Yadong will become the official contender as his next opponent;

  • If Petr Yan wins — O'Malley rematch: If Russian Petr Yan successfully defends his title, it is highly likely that Sean O'Malley will step up for the championship fight.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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