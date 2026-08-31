What did Bradley Barcola say in his first interview as a Liverpool player?

Bradley Barcola, the 23-year-old French winger who became one of the main protagonists of the summer transfer window, shared his first emotions after putting on the Liverpool jersey. In a major interview with the Merseyside club's official website, the talented footballer revealed the reasons behind signing a long-term contract with the club.

Barcola noted that the transfer negotiations were quite long and complex, but in the end, he achieved his dream.

“I just want to get on the pitch now”: Barcola's first thoughts

The French winger expressed the following regarding his move to Liverpool and his high ambitions:

The honor of playing for the club: “It is a huge honor for me to have the opportunity to play for Liverpool. I am incredibly happy right now. These negotiations and the process took quite a long time. My only wish now is to get on the pitch as soon as possible and help my team.”

The main goal — Premier League title: “I aim to achieve great things here. First and foremost, I want to win the Premier League. This is one of the biggest dreams of my life.”

Long-term plan: “I want to achieve these great goals and play for this team for many years. That is exactly why I signed a long-term deal, and I hope all my dreams come true.”

A new attacking era at Anfield

The arrival of Bradley Barcola brings a new breath to Liverpool's tactical and attacking capabilities: