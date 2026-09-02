Fulham brings in a new star from Madrid: Why did Manuel Angel choose London?

·28·Sport
Fulham brings in a new star from Madrid: Why did Manuel Angel choose London?

Real Madrid continues its traditional policy regarding its academy graduates, sending another talented player to the English Premier League. The 22-year-old midfielder, who was the captain of the 'Royal Club's' youth team, Manuel Angel has officially become a member of London's Fulham.

The personal desire of Alvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed as Fulham's head coach, played a decisive role in the young Spanish star's move to London.

4 million euros and 50 percent rights: Madrid's classic strategy

Prestigious Marca reports that the financial and legal terms of the transfer are as follows:

  • Real Madrid's profit and rights: The Madrid giant earned 4 million euros from the transfer of its 22-year-old player. At the same time, the club retained 50 percent of Angel's economic rights (which allows them to buy him back in the future or receive a 50% share of his next transfer);

  • Long-term contract: The Londoners signed an official agreement with the player until the summer of 2029. The deal also includes an option to extend the contract for another year;

  • Playing experience: Manuel Angel managed to make 4 appearances for Real Madrid's first team in La Liga matches last season.

The Arbeloa factor and the London challenge

Sporting significance of the deal:

  • Trusted mentor: Manuel became a true leader and captain of Castilla while playing under Alvaro Arbeloa. Once Arbeloa took the reins at the Premier League club, he was one of the first to invite his trusted pupil to England;

  • A new stage in the Premier League: The young midfielder aims to strengthen Fulham's central midfield while rising to the level of a first-team player in the intense tempo of the Premier League.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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