Real Madrid continues its traditional policy regarding its academy graduates, sending another talented player to the English Premier League. The 22-year-old midfielder, who was the captain of the 'Royal Club's' youth team, Manuel Angel has officially become a member of London's Fulham.

The personal desire of Alvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed as Fulham's head coach, played a decisive role in the young Spanish star's move to London.

4 million euros and 50 percent rights: Madrid's classic strategy

Prestigious Marca reports that the financial and legal terms of the transfer are as follows:

Real Madrid's profit and rights: The Madrid giant earned 4 million euros from the transfer of its 22-year-old player. At the same time, the club retained 50 percent of Angel's economic rights (which allows them to buy him back in the future or receive a 50% share of his next transfer);

Long-term contract: The Londoners signed an official agreement with the player until the summer of 2029. The deal also includes an option to extend the contract for another year;

Playing experience: Manuel Angel managed to make 4 appearances for Real Madrid's first team in La Liga matches last season.

The Arbeloa factor and the London challenge

Sporting significance of the deal: