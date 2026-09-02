The Russian Cup group stage match between Orenburg and Rubin was defined by intense competition and a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. While regular time ended in a 1:1 draw, the Kazan club prevailed in the football lottery. This match was particularly notable for Uzbek fans: Rubin's young defender Jahongir O‘rozov started the game and made a significant contribution to the important victory.

90 minutes of uncompromising play: Exchanged goals

The match was open and full of duels from the very first minutes:

13th minute: Sive finished a quick attack effectively for the Kazan side, putting Rubin in the lead (0:1);

54th minute: At the start of the second half, the hosts increased the pressure and restored parity through an accurate strike from Kasajikov (1:1).

No further goals were scored in the remaining minutes, and according to the cup regulations, a penalty shootout was required to determine the winner.

O‘rozov's full game and cool-headed strike

The talented Uzbek defender Jahongir O‘rozov earned the full trust of the coaching staff in this match:

90 minutes on the pitch: The player started from the first minute and performed reliably in the center of defense until the final whistle;

Accuracy from the spot: In a series where mental pressure reached its peak, O‘rozov stepped up to the 11-meter mark and coolly found the back of the net.

Ultimately, the Kazan club won the penalty shootout 4:2, securing an extra point.

Russian Cup. Group Stage, Matchday 3

Orenburg — Rubin 1:1 (penalties — 2:4)

Goals: Kasajikov (54) — Sive (13).

This successful cup performance and determination in the penalty shootout show that the young Uzbek legionnaire's position in the team is strengthening.

Do you think Jahongir O‘rozov can secure a permanent spot in Rubin's starting XI for the Russian Premier League (RPL) through such reliable performances? How do you rate his chances? Leave your thoughts in the comments!