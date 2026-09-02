The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has become the symbol of modern football, Lionel Messi has officially announced his retirement from the Argentina national team. As the glorious 21-year international era that began in 2005 comes to a close, leading statistical centers have summarized the unique records, trophies, and challenging path full of defeats that the 'Albiceleste' captain recorded in his national team jersey.

From 2005 to 2026: 207 matches and astonishing figures

Lionel Messiplayed as the absolute leader of the Argentina national team for over 20 years. His statistical results for the national team have become figures that are almost impossible to replicate in modern football:

207 matches: Messi is the absolute record holder for the most appearances in the country's history, including all official and friendly matches;

125 goals: The forward solidified his status as the all-time top scorer in the history of the national team;

68 assists: With the chances created for his teammates, Messi was directly involved in 193 of the national team's total goals;

Discipline: During his uncompromising battles on the pitch, he received 9 yellow and 2 red cards in the national team jersey.

Dreams come true: 4 major titles presented to the nation

In the early years of his career, the stigma of not winning major tournaments with the national team haunted Messi for many years. However, he fought with perseverance and eventually led Argentina to the absolute pinnacle of world football:

World Cup (2022): The championship at the historic tournament in Qatar and the trophy awaited for 36 years;

Copa América (2021 and 2024): Back-to-back championship titles proving their superiority on the continent;

Finalissima (2022): A brilliant victory over European champions Italy at Wembley.

Painful defeats: Shed tears and lost finals

Leo's international journey is not just made of golden pages. His career also includes heavy blows experienced together with millions of Argentine fans:

2014 and 2026 World Cup finals: Messi led the national team to the decisive final of the World Cup twice, but both times he lost the championship when he was one step away from the gold medal;

2016 Copa América final: After the penalty shootout against Chile, Messi announced his retirement from the team due to heavy mental pressure, but later returned due to the love and requests of the people.

Leaving behind all the victories, bitter trials, and historical records, Messi left the national team jersey with the status of an eternal legend.

In your opinion, Lionel Messi's which goal or tournament for the Argentina national team left the greatest mark in football history? Can the 'Albiceleste' maintain their world-leading position after the departure of this legendary captain? Leave your thoughts in the comments!