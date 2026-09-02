Tension in the Octagon: Song Yadong assesses Usman Nurmagomedov's actions

·65·Sport
Tension in the Octagon: Song Yadong assesses Usman Nurmagomedov's actions

The main event of UFC Fight Night 286 in Shanghai completely shifted the balance of power in the lightweight division. Chinese star Song Yadong secured a sensational victory by knocking out the undefeated Russian contender Umar Nurmagomedovin the second round. However, the chaos that ensued after the fight was stopped—with Usman Nurmagomedov jumping into the cage and attempting to confront the Chinese fighter—sparked intense debate on social media. In an interview with BiliBili, Song Yadong offered an objective commentary on those dramatic moments inside the octagon, stating he holds no grudge against the Dagestani fighter.

“He had his eyes closed”: What did Song Yadong reveal?

The Chinese fighter noted that he carefully reviewed the situation in slow motion and emphasized that interpretations of a “deliberate attack” on the internet are far from the truth:

  • Initial reaction and misunderstanding: “I didn't even realize where this person came from—he just appeared in front of me and blocked my path. Then he pushed me a little, so I pushed him aside and continued on my way;

  • Sense of brotherhood and defensive reflex: When I watched the replay in slow motion, it looked like he was trying to hit me with his elbow. In reality, I fully understand him because they are brothers. He jumped into the cage worried about his brother's condition and suddenly saw someone running straight at him. Of course, in such a situation, anyone's defensive reflex kicks in. In the slow-motion footage, everyone can see that his eyes were closed;

  • Mutual respect: Even before the fight, we didn't say anything bad to each other; there was no hostility or insults.”

It turns out that Usman Nurmagomedov himself commented on the incident, noting: “If I had really wanted to hit him, I would have done it,” emphasizing that the situation was merely an accidental collision fueled by emotions and shock.

A major revolution in the rankings: A new contender for the belt

The victory in Shanghai caused significant changes in the UFC rankings:

  • Song Yadong: Thanks to this win, he climbed 3 spots in the weight class meta-rankings to 3rd place and became one of the main contenders for a title fight;

  • Umar Nurmagomedov: Due to the first painful defeat of his career, he dropped from 2nd to 5th place.

Song Yadong's willingness to take risks, his composure during the fight, and the high level of respect he showed toward his opponent's team after the bout are being specifically praised by fans.

In your opinion, Umar Nurmagomedov’s unexpected knockout, how serious of a blow was it to his championship ambitions? Can Song Yadong win the championship belt in his next fight? Leave your thoughts and analysis in the comments!

UFCSong YadongUmar NurmagomedovMMALightweight
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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