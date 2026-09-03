What role will Enzo Fernández play for Manchester City

·1·Sport
What role will Enzo Fernández play for Manchester City

In the summer transfer window, Manchester City, having set out to radically overhaul their midfield, completed a sensational deal in the final minutes of the window. Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández joined the English club from London's Chelsea for a record fee of £125 million. This transfer not only matches the British football record but is also expected to turn a new page in the Citizens' style of play. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and Squawka, Manchester City lost key figures like Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders, and Nico González over the summer. While the club's management brought in young talents like Elliot Anderson and Ayyub Bouaddi, the main focus was on Enzo Fernández. A unique aspect of this transfer is that the player will once again play under his former coach, Enzo Maresca, who knows his potential well.

How to fill the void left by Rodri

Replacing Rodri with a like-for-like player was an impossible task. Therefore, head coach Enzo Maresca had to look for new tactics and solutions for the most important areas in the center of the pitch. The Italian specialist needed a player capable of controlling the tempo from a deep position in his preferred 4-2-3-1 tactical formation, and Enzo can perform this role with a unique interpretation.

According to Squawka's statistical analysis, Enzo Fernández ranked seventh among Premier League central midfielders in the number of forward passes last season, with 561 such passes to his name. Interestingly, his new teammate Elliot Anderson leads this metric with 810 passes. The presence of these two players in the same team opens up entirely new possibilities for Manchester City in launching attacks from the center of the pitch.

Enzo Fernández is not just a defensive midfielder; he is a player with a unique ability to progress the ball. This quality is expected to provide unexpected scenarios for opponents during the team's attacking phases. Under Maresca, the Argentine will not only fill the void left by last season's departures but also bring additional dynamics to the team's play.

Currently, following the series of changes in the Manchester City squad, the coaching staff faces the task of forming a new team mechanism. The record transfer fee of £125 million places a huge responsibility on Enzo Fernández. However, his previous experience and perfect knowledge of Maresca's principles will undoubtedly accelerate the adaptation process.

The team faces tough tests ahead in the English Premier League and the Champions League. If Enzo Maresca can place his record-breaking player in the right position and unlock his full potential, Manchester City will not only forget their losses but could become one of the most fearsome teams in Europe.

Enzo FernándezManchester CityEnzo MarescaPremier LeagueTransfer
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Jahongir Tursunov
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