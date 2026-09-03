Unexpected Return: Carlos Queiroz is back at the helm of the Ghana national team

·43·Sport
Unexpected Return: Carlos Queiroz is back at the helm of the Ghana national team

An unexpected and sensational appointment has taken place in African football. The Ghana Football Association has officially announced that it has reached an agreement with experienced Portuguese specialist Carlos Queiroz to return as head coach of the national team. The 73-year-old renowned coach's return to the 'Black Stars' post is sparking widespread discussion in the international football community.

2026 World Cup adventure and a painful farewell in the Round of 16

Only two months passed between Queiroz's departure and his return:

  • Reason for resignation: The coach had stepped down following a 0-1 defeat against Colombia in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, which took place in early July;

  • A difficult path in the group: The Ghanaians showed significant resistance in the World Cup group stage, defeating Panama 1-0, securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw against one of the tournament favorites, England, and advancing to the playoffs despite a 1-2 loss to Croatia.

After failing to find a suitable candidate who could replace the specialist who instilled strong discipline in the team in such a short time, the Ghanaian football leadership decided to place their trust in the Portuguese master of strategy once again.

New goals ahead: 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

There is almost no time for Queiroz to catch his breath. The national team is already on the threshold of a new official cycle:

  • Start in September: The 'Black Stars' will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches starting this September;

  • Group rivals: Ghana has been placed in a quartet with one of the continent's giants, Ivory Coast, as well as the Gambia and Somalia, national teams capable of causing trouble for any opponent.

The experience of 73-year-old Carlos Queiroz, known for his tactical discipline and solid defensive style, is expected to be a crucial factor in leading Ghana to the final stage of the continental championship.

Do you think the Ghana Football Association's decision to bring Queiroz back just two months after the World Cup defeat was the right one? Can the 'Black Stars' overcome the Ivory Coast hurdle with a renewed squad and secure a ticket to the Africa Cup? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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