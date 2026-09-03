Google introduces WeatherNext 3 AI model as a new milestone in meteorology

·2·Technology
Google introduces WeatherNext 3 AI model as a new milestone in meteorology

Google DeepMind and Google Research experts have unveiled a new AI model that fundamentally transforms the weather forecasting process. Named WeatherNext 3, this technology allows for more precise monitoring of atmospheric changes and more frequent forecasting of their movement. This innovation represents the latest wave of major changes based on deep learning technologies in the field of meteorology. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, Google will begin integrating this model into its search engine, Google Maps, and weather data in Gemini apps. It will also be available to regular users and researchers through Google cloud platforms. Google lead engineer Samier Merchant noted that this is the first time these key variables are directly powering company products.

The superiority of AI over traditional supercomputers

Currently, most weather forecasts are generated by government-owned supercomputers by processing mathematical equations representing the laws of physics. While these systems are accurate, they are very expensive and relatively slow. In 2018, after the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) provided more than half a century of weather data, AI researchers began training models that predict faster and with the same level of accuracy as government tools.

DeepMind lead research manager Ferran Alet stated that weather is highly chaotic, and small differences can lead to large changes. Machine learning learns approximate physics under conditions of incomplete data and limited computing power, forming patterns from large amounts of data. When tested on the Operational WeatherBench benchmark created by the startup Brightband, the WeatherNext 3 model showed the most accurate results among leading competitors.

Technological improvements and new opportunities

The new model outperformed deep learning models from leading organizations such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, and ECMWF, as well as traditional forecasts from the US National Weather Service, in analyzing indicators such as temperature, wind speed, and humidity. Previously, there were three main problems in AI-assisted weather forecasting: covering a wider area (15-25 square kilometers), difficulties in detecting rain, and dependence on government agency data.

The WeatherNext 3 model solves all three of these problems. Researchers state that it can predict with an accuracy of up to 5 kilometers for key variables. Rain assessments have improved by 60 percent compared to the WeatherNext 2 model, and forecasts are now provided every hour instead of every six hours. This was achieved due to the model having 2.4 times more parameters than its predecessor and the precise tuning of objectives for decoder heads.

GoogleArtificial IntelligenceWeatherWeatherNext 3Technology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New features of the Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship revealedNew features of the Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship revealedToday, 19:54New Record Set for Solid-State Batteries in JapanNew Record Set for Solid-State Batteries in JapanToday, 19:22Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet announcedXiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet announcedToday, 19:00Giant decagonal atmospheric anomaly discovered on SaturnGiant decagonal atmospheric anomaly discovered on SaturnToday, 17:58Venus life search mission tied to Neutron rocketVenus life search mission tied to Neutron rocketToday, 17:22Physicists detect mysterious signal that could be a dark matter particlePhysicists detect mysterious signal that could be a dark matter particleToday, 14:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations