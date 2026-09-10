Mirjalol Qosimov after yesterday's defeat: "They drew the VAR line from behind, it's very shameful!"

Uzbekistan Super LeagueIn the central match of the 21st round held in Olmaliq, AGMK lost 1:3 to Tashkent's Pakhtakor club. Although the hosts played an intense, attacking, and beautiful game, creating countless dangerous situations, they were defeated in the end. At the post-match press conference, AGMK head coach Mirjalol Qosimov participated and made extremely sharp and emotional statements regarding refereeing decisions, suspicious VAR lines, missed opportunities by players, and critics who talk about his resignation. So, which famous movie phrase did Qosimov use to mock the VAR system, what is AGMK's "old sickness," and how did the coach respond to those who say he has stopped growing? At the end of the article, we present all the details about the main intrigue — the team's plan to enter the medalists' list and Mirjalol Qosimov's firm principle.

"The Judge's Laws": VAR lines and the disallowed goal scandal

Mirjalol Qosimov reacted with irony and strong objection to the refereeing decision that seriously affected the outcome of the match:

Suspicious offside: The coach said he absolutely did not understand on what basis the referees called offside at a time when the team had found the strength to score;

Ironic movie quote: "They showed me a picture. You know that movie, 'Judge, the laws you make fit everything!'. I was surprised that they drew the line from behind in VAR," the expert complained;

Cameras and the demand for truth: Qosimov openly stated that such decisions ruin the mood of the fans in the stadium and the hard work of players who are under heavy physical load, and that the lines should be drawn closer to reality;

Opponent's superiority: Admitting that Pakhtakor used 100 percent of their opportunities, the coach congratulated the opponent on the victory and wished them luck in the AFC Champions League matches.

"I don't know, this is the first time I've seen something like this. I think if a new law has been passed, maybe I haven't heard it, maybe we are behind on information. But this is very shameful, I don't understand it," said Mirjalol Qosimov.

"Old sickness" and a missed ball from 3 meters: A series of lost points

The AGMK mentor stated that the team's main problem is not in defense or playing style, but specifically in converting situations into goals:

Unused situations: During the match, AGMK created dozens of goal-scoring opportunities where they could easily have taken the lead;

A situation that could have been a turning point: When the score was 0:2, Nodir Abdurazzoqov could not put the ball into the empty net from a distance of 3 meters;

Bad luck starting from August: The coach recalled with regret that the loss of points started with the match against Nasaf, and then hundreds of percent of situations were wasted in matches against Dinamo, Surkhon, and Bukhara.

Absolute answer to critics: "I don't live by someone else's opinion!"

The most important issue that interests many Uzbek football fans and experts is how the coach views the talk that "Mirjalol Qosimov has stopped growing, the club needs new blood" after AGMK's consecutive point losses. The most important conclusion is that, Mirjalol Qosimov stated sharply that he does not pay any attention to the opinions of critics and will not deviate from his path. "Everyone has their own personal opinion. The tongue has no bone, everyone is an expert in their own way. But for some reason, they don't work themselves, everything seems easy from the outside. I don't live by someone else's opinion", the coach replied. Qosimov firmly emphasized that he is satisfied with the attacking game the team is showing, and the goal remains unchanged — to enter the Super League medals and the list of winners at the end of the season.

Do you think Mirjalol Qosimov is right about the refereeing and VAR lines, or is the problem only that AGMK players cannot use the situations? How do you view the criticisms that "Mirjalol Qosimov has stopped growing" — does AGMK really need a new coach? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot press conference in Uzbek football with your loved ones and football fans!