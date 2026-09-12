Temur Kapadze reveals all secrets after victory over Buxoro

In the 21st round of the Superliga, the central clash held in Buxoro turned into a true demonstration of strength and skill for Namangan's Navbahor club. Playing away, the Namangan side fought relentlessly, scoring 4 goals against the hosts and securing an important 4-1 victory. After the match, the winning team's head coach Temur Kapadze attended the press conference and made unexpected and open statements regarding all the nuances of the game — the gross defensive error, serious squad absences, and why he specifically relied on tall players. So, which defensive mistake angered Kapadze, who replaced the missing leaders, and how was Buxoro's main weapon neutralized?

“We were better in every aspect”: The coach's first reaction to the win

Temur Kapadze began his analysis of the game by expressing gratitude to his players and the loyal fans from Namangan:

“A hard-fought and deserved victory”: The coach emphasized that playing away in Buxoro is always extremely difficult, noting that his team prepared very seriously for this encounter and was superior to the opponent in every respect on the pitch;

Immense support from the fans: Despite the long journey, the role of the Namangan fans who came to the stadium and supported the team tirelessly was specially acknowledged;

Preparation for the next match: Kapadze stated that this victory is now history and the team will immediately focus on the upcoming decisive matches.

“We conceded an easy and unpleasant goal”: The confusion of the central defenders

Despite the big win, the specialist spoke openly and critically about the only goal conceded by his team:

Gross error by the two central defenders: According to Kapadze, both central defenders made the same mistake while passing the ball, and Buxoro took advantage of that confusion to score;

“If it hadn't been for that goal...”: The head coach revealed that if not for that unpleasant and easy goal, Navbahor could have created another 3-4 favorable opportunities in the first half alone;

Overcoming the pressure: Despite the pressure from the stands, the team managed to gather its strength and decisively settled the matter in the second half.

The secret of tall players and breaking the opponent's weapon

Kapadze explained exactly what tactics he used against Buxoro after studying them deeply:

Tall heights against set-pieces: It was known in advance that the opponent's most dangerous aspect was set-pieces — for this reason, tall defenders like Dilshod Komilov and Hamraliyev were chosen instead of Umar;

Full control: In practice, Buxoro could not find an opportunity to use set-pieces because the pace and control of the game were entirely in the hands of the Namangan side;

Neutralizing the opponent: The Namangan club dominated the center, completely depriving the hosts of their preferred style of play.

Squad losses and changes in attack

Before the match, serious personnel problems arose in the Navbahor camp:

The absence of Khusayn and Asad: Both leading players were forced to miss this important clash due to illness and injury;

The task of Kojo and Shoxruh: Kojo was placed in the attacking line, and while he was active in the first half, Shoxruhbek Abdurahmonov, who was moved to the front line in the second half, performed his assigned task excellently and became a goalscorer;

The reason for the delay in substitutes: The coach noted that he deliberately brought on the substitutes later because the players in the starting lineup were performing perfectly on the pitch.

Temur Kapadze's tactical flexibility and open reflections prove that Navbahor has become a team with a strong character, capable of overcoming any difficulties and losses in the final stage of the championship.

Do you think Temur Kapadze's 4-1 away thrashing of Buxoro, despite squad losses, is the peak of coaching skill? Won't such sloppy defensive errors cost Navbahor dearly in upcoming championship matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article for the fans of the Namangan “falcons”!