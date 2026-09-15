Ezequiel Lavezzi opens up about depression and Lionel Messi's support

Former Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has spoken openly about the depression and difficult times he faced after retiring from professional football. As reported by Goal.com, the 2014 World Cup finalist provided details about the mental health crisis he experienced after leaving the game, his treatment in a psychiatric clinic, and the immense support he received from his close friend Lionel Messi. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Ezequiel Lavezzi enjoyed a successful career playing for Italian club Napoli and French side Paris Saint-Germain, winning numerous titles. He spent his final years at the Chinese club Hebei China Fortune, officially announcing his retirement from professional football in December 2019.

The mental void after retirement

In an interview with Prime Video, the former striker admitted that the sudden loss of his daily routine after leaving the pitch had a severe impact on his mental health. According to Lavezzi, once his playing days ended, a massive void appeared in his life that nothing else could fill.

He emphasized that he suffered from severe depression, was admitted to a psychiatric clinic under medical supervision, and continues to take medication and undergo treatment to this day. Despite the difficulties, he is trying to return to a healthy life with small steps.

Lionel Messi and family support

During these difficult times, Lavezzi was strengthened not only by medical help but also by the trust of his loved ones and family happiness. The former footballer, who highlighted that the birth of his child completely changed his life, said that his youngest child gave him immense joy and the strength to live.

He also recalled that members of the football world extended a helping hand during his darkest days. "The football world stood by me – many people like Messi, Aguero, and Paolo Cannavaro supported me. I have a special bond of friendship with Lionel Messi, we talk about all sorts of topics, he is a wonderful person", Lavezzi said warmly.

The 41-year-old former athlete addressed everyone facing similar mental health issues, emphasizing that with humility and the will to fight, any difficult situation can be overcome. Currently, Lavezzi continues his long-term rehabilitation process under the supervision of specialists.