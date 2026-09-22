Hilola Sobirova wins silver medal at Asian Games

Hilola Sobirova has secured another medal for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the -60kg traditional MMA category, the athlete reached the final and finished the tournament with a silver medal.

Taking place in Japan, the XX Summer Asian Gamessee Uzbekistan athletes continuing their fight for medals.

Uzbekistan representatives are also showcasing their skills in mixed martial arts. This time, the latest prize goes to Hilola Sobirova.

The Uzbek athlete in the women's traditional -60 kg weight classreached the final and became the Asian Games vice-champion.

How did Hilola Sobirova reach the final?

Sobirova performed confidently throughout the tournament, advancing to the decisive bout.

In the semi-final, the Uzbek athlete fought against Cambodia's Cheng Dalin. Sobirova maintained dominance in both rounds to secure her spot in the final.

This result allowed the Uzbekistan representative to compete for the gold medal in traditional MMA at the Asian Games.

In the final, she was awaited by Singapore's Xun Teo. Citing the Singapore National Olympic Council, CNA had identified the bout between Teo and Sobirova as the gold medal match for the -60 kg category.

The Singaporean representative prevailed in the final

In the decisive gold medal match, Hilola Sobirova fought against Singapore's Xun Teo.

Ultimately, the Singaporean athlete won the gold medal. Sobirova finished the competition in second place.

Thus, the Uzbekistan representative became a silver medalist of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

In the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association rankings, Sobirova's result at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 corresponds to second place in the women's -60 kg traditional MMA category.

A significant result for Uzbekistan MMA

Hilola Sobirova's silver medal is notable for another reason.

MMA has been included in the Asian Games program for the first time. Uzbekistan is participating in this discipline with several athletes.

Sobirova's path to the final demonstrated that Uzbekistan competed for a medal in this sport during its very first appearance at the Asian Games.

Her journey did not stop in the semi-finals — on the contrary, the athlete reached the final bout for the gold medal.

In Aichi-Nagoya, Uzbekistan's another prize

Hilola Sobirova's silver medal was added to the Uzbekistan delegation's medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Among the athletes representing Uzbekistan in MMA bouts are Firdavs Atamurodov and Nodirbek Shavkatov. Olympic Committee data lists Firdavs Atamuratov in the -60 kg and Husniddin Nasriddinov in the -65 kg categories for men, while Mushtariybonu Omonkeldiyeva (-60 kg) and Nodirbek Shavkatov (-71 kg) represent the women's side.

At the same time, Uzbekistan representatives continue to compete for medals in other sports.

Hilola Sobirova reached the final in the historic MMA bouts in Aichi-Nagoya, adding another silver medal to Uzbekistan's count. She took her place on the podium as the Asian Games vice-champion in the -60 kg category.