The 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by the city of Samarkand ended with the absolute triumph of the national team of Uzbekistan. In the decisive matches of the 11th round, our compatriots secured the championship ahead of schedule and sealed the gold medals. After the 10th round, leading alone with 18 points, our national team mathematically guaranteed the championship after India's main pursuer drew 2:2 with Hungary, while the result against Ukraine further solidified this historic triumph. Led by former world champion Rustam Kasimdzhanov, our team defeated global powerhouses such as India (2.5:1.5), China (3:1), top-seeded USA, and Armenia (3.5:0.5) during the tournament, repeating the 2022 Chennai triumph and taking the highest step of the Olympiad podium for the second time in the last 4 years.

"Early championship, crushing of super-grandmasters, and historic gold": 5 main points of the triumph

In Samarkand, the most important official indicators of the victory achieved at the Olympiad:

Gold medal secured: Uzbekistan officially won the gold medal at the 46th Chess Olympiad;

India's stumble: India's 2:2 draw with Hungary in the 11th round guaranteed our representatives the championship ahead of schedule;

Victory over world powerhouses: Favorites such as India (2.5:1.5), China (3:1), USA, and Armenia (3.5:0.5) were defeated during the competition;

3 medals in the last three Olympiads: Gold in Chennai in 2022, bronze in Budapest in 2024, and gold again in Samarkand in 2026;

Kasimdzhanov and the champion squad: Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Shamsiddin Vohidov, and Muhiddin Madaminov played for the national team.

Uzbekistan national teams' 11th round matches and board results

The table of individual and team scores recorded by the teams of Uzbekistan within the framework of the decisive final round:

Team match Board 1 Board 2 Board 3 Board 4 Total score Uzbekistan — Ukraine N. Abdusattorov — I. Kovalenko (ongoing) V. Ivanchuk — J. Sindarov (0.5 : 0.5) N. Yakubboev — I. Samunenkov (0.5 : 0.5) R. Degtiarov — M. Madaminov (0 : 1) 2 : 1 China — Uzbekistan-2 Ding Liren — J. Vohidov (0.5 : 0.5) A. Abdisalimov — Wei Yi (0 : 1) Yu Yangyi — M. Suyarov (1 : 0) H. Begmuratov — Xu Xiangyu (0.5 : 0.5) 3 : 1 Andorra — Uzbekistan-3 O. Aguado — S. Saydaliev (0.5 : 0.5) A. Rahmatullaev — S. Veganzoses (1 : 0) D. Anadon — M. Abdurahmonov (0 : 1) A. Omonov — E. Giu (0 : 1) 1.5 : 2.5

Chess expertise: Why did Uzbekistan's championship open a new era in world sports?

Conclusions of international experts, grandmasters, and sports analysts:

"Stability phenomenon and absolute hegemony": Winning gold in two (2022, 2026) and bronze in one (2024) of the three Chess Olympiads held within four years proves that the Uzbek chess school is not a coincidence, but has become an absolute leading force in the world;

Rustam Kasimdzhanov's coaching mastery: The former world champion provided special preparation and psychological balance for the team against every opponent; after the unexpected defeat against Germany, he was able to quickly restore the team mentally and organize crushing victories against the USA and Armenia;

Young generation and reserve power: The fact that not only our main team, but also the Uzbekistan-2 and Uzbekistan-3 squads were able to compete equally with the world's strongest grandmasters demonstrated the incomparable depth of chess reserves in the country.

Do you think this historic gold medal won in Samarkand has elevated Uzbekistan to the level of the strongest countries in chess history? Which game and which victory of our chess players left the biggest impression on you during the tournament? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share the great historic triumph of our national team with all our compatriots!