Historic victory in Samarkand: Uzbekistan becomes champion of the 46th Chess Olympiad

·5·Sport
Historic victory in Samarkand: Uzbekistan becomes champion of the 46th Chess Olympiad

The 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by the city of Samarkand ended with the absolute triumph of the national team of Uzbekistan. In the decisive matches of the 11th round, our compatriots secured the championship ahead of schedule and sealed the gold medals. After the 10th round, leading alone with 18 points, our national team mathematically guaranteed the championship after India's main pursuer drew 2:2 with Hungary, while the result against Ukraine further solidified this historic triumph. Led by former world champion Rustam Kasimdzhanov, our team defeated global powerhouses such as India (2.5:1.5), China (3:1), top-seeded USA, and Armenia (3.5:0.5) during the tournament, repeating the 2022 Chennai triumph and taking the highest step of the Olympiad podium for the second time in the last 4 years.

"Early championship, crushing of super-grandmasters, and historic gold": 5 main points of the triumph

In Samarkand, the most important official indicators of the victory achieved at the Olympiad:

  • Gold medal secured: Uzbekistan officially won the gold medal at the 46th Chess Olympiad;

  • India's stumble: India's 2:2 draw with Hungary in the 11th round guaranteed our representatives the championship ahead of schedule;

  • Victory over world powerhouses: Favorites such as India (2.5:1.5), China (3:1), USA, and Armenia (3.5:0.5) were defeated during the competition;

  • 3 medals in the last three Olympiads: Gold in Chennai in 2022, bronze in Budapest in 2024, and gold again in Samarkand in 2026;

  • Kasimdzhanov and the champion squad: Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Shamsiddin Vohidov, and Muhiddin Madaminov played for the national team.

Uzbekistan national teams' 11th round matches and board results

The table of individual and team scores recorded by the teams of Uzbekistan within the framework of the decisive final round:

Team match

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

Board 4

Total score

Uzbekistan — Ukraine

N. Abdusattorov — I. Kovalenko (ongoing)

V. Ivanchuk — J. Sindarov (0.5 : 0.5)

N. Yakubboev — I. Samunenkov (0.5 : 0.5)

R. Degtiarov — M. Madaminov (0 : 1)

2 : 1

China — Uzbekistan-2

Ding Liren — J. Vohidov (0.5 : 0.5)

A. Abdisalimov — Wei Yi (0 : 1)

Yu Yangyi — M. Suyarov (1 : 0)

H. Begmuratov — Xu Xiangyu (0.5 : 0.5)

3 : 1

Andorra — Uzbekistan-3

O. Aguado — S. Saydaliev (0.5 : 0.5)

A. Rahmatullaev — S. Veganzoses (1 : 0)

D. Anadon — M. Abdurahmonov (0 : 1)

A. Omonov — E. Giu (0 : 1)

1.5 : 2.5

Chess expertise: Why did Uzbekistan's championship open a new era in world sports?

Conclusions of international experts, grandmasters, and sports analysts:

  • "Stability phenomenon and absolute hegemony": Winning gold in two (2022, 2026) and bronze in one (2024) of the three Chess Olympiads held within four years proves that the Uzbek chess school is not a coincidence, but has become an absolute leading force in the world;

  • Rustam Kasimdzhanov's coaching mastery: The former world champion provided special preparation and psychological balance for the team against every opponent; after the unexpected defeat against Germany, he was able to quickly restore the team mentally and organize crushing victories against the USA and Armenia;

  • Young generation and reserve power: The fact that not only our main team, but also the Uzbekistan-2 and Uzbekistan-3 squads were able to compete equally with the world's strongest grandmasters demonstrated the incomparable depth of chess reserves in the country.

Do you think this historic gold medal won in Samarkand has elevated Uzbekistan to the level of the strongest countries in chess history? Which game and which victory of our chess players left the biggest impression on you during the tournament? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share the great historic triumph of our national team with all our compatriots!

Samarkand46th Chess OlympiadRustam KasimdzhanovUzbekistan chess team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Olympic Flame heads to Samarkand: Anand hands over the sacred torch to SindarovOlympic Flame heads to Samarkand: Anand hands over the sacred torch to Sindarov15 September 07:49«If I have a son, I will name him Nodirbek»: Sensational confession by famous English grandmaster«If I have a son, I will name him Nodirbek»: Sensational confession by famous English grandmaster23 September 22:42Important statement from Nodirbek Abdusattorov about the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand...Important statement from Nodirbek Abdusattorov about the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand...19 September 20:01"The battle of minds has begun in Samarkand!": The World Chess Olympiad has started"The battle of minds has begun in Samarkand!": The World Chess Olympiad has started16 September 15:43Battle of the Titans in Samarkand: Uzbekistan vs. USA and the India Test in Round 9Battle of the Titans in Samarkand: Uzbekistan vs. USA and the India Test in Round 925 September 10:59Olympiad leader Uzbekistan against China for 1st place: All pairings of the 7th roundOlympiad leader Uzbekistan against China for 1st place: All pairings of the 7th round23 September 12:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans