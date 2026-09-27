Uzbekistan women's sabre team wins bronze at Asian Games

The Uzbekistan delegation has enriched its medal tally with yet another medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Although the women's national sabre team lost to Japan in the semi-finals with a score of 33:45, they concluded the competition with a bronze medal.

At the ongoing continental championship in Japan, representatives of Uzbekistan continue to compete for medals across various sports. The latest award was won in the sabre fencing event.

Semi-final against Japan

The Uzbekistan women's sabre team faced the hosts of the competition, representatives of Japan, in the semi-finals.

The team included Zaynab Dayibekova, Fernanda Errera, Gulistan Perdebayeva, and Samira Shokirova.

At the end of a fiercely contested match, the Japanese team prevailed with a score of 45:33. Thus, Uzbekistan missed out on the final. However, having reached the semi-finals, the team was awarded the Asian Games bronze medal.

33:45 — Uzbekistan did not reach the final, but secured another medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

Four athletes — one bronze medal

Uzbekistan's prize-winning team included experienced sabre fencer Zaynab Dayibekova along with Fernanda Errera, Gulistan Perdebayeva, and Samira Shokirova.

Their team result became one of the notable achievements for Uzbekistan in fencing at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

A unique aspect of team competitions is that each participant's result affects the final score. Therefore, every episode and every point in the semi-final was of crucial importance.

Uzbekistan's medal tally grows further

The sabre fencers' bronze medal was added to the array of awards being won by the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

In the National Olympic Committee's daily summaries of the Asian Games, Zaynab Dayibekova's sabre medal was also recorded among the prizes of the Uzbekistan delegation.

Thus, the Uzbekistan women's sabre team concluded their participation in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with a bronze medal.

Although the chance to reach the final was lost in the match against Japan, the team effort of Zaynab Dayibekova, Fernanda Errera, Gulistan Perdebayeva, and Samira Shokirova delivered another valuable medal to the Uzbekistan delegation.

The medal race for Uzbekistan in Aichi-Nagoya continues.