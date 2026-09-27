Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov defeats opponent in the final to claim historic gold medal

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Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov defeats opponent in the final to claim historic gold medal

Another gold medal has been secured for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the +90 kg weight category in Kurash, Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov defeated Shakarmamad Mirmamadov of Tajikistan in the decisive bout to become the Asian Games champion.

Thus, Bahtiyorov's victory provided the 10th gold medal for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 competitions. Notably, Kurash athletes raised the flag of Uzbekistan to the highest step twice in a single day.

The road to the final was not easy either

Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov defended the honor of Uzbekistan in the +90 kg weight category.

On his way to the decisive bout, he faced his compatriot Bekmurod Oltiboyev in the semifinals. Bahtiyorov won this clash and secured a ticket to the final.

Oltiboyev, meanwhile, finished the competition with a bronze medal. Thus, Uzbekistan rose to the podium with two athletes in the +90 kg weight category.

This became one of the highest results for the Uzbekistan delegation in this weight class during the tournament.

Against the representative of Tajikistan in the final

In the bout for the gold medal, Bahtiyorov's opponent was Shakarmamad Mirmamadov from Tajikistan.

The post-final result turned out in favor of the Uzbek athlete — Bahtiyorov overpowered his opponent and won the championship title.

Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov — champion of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games!

With this victory, the Uzbek Kurash athlete took the highest step of the Asian Games.

Two golds from Kurash in a single day

Bahtiyorov's championship marked another important result for Uzbekistan's Kurash athletes.

Shortly before that, in the women's -57 kg weight category, Ibodatxon Agojonova defeated a representative of Chinese Taipei in the final and won the gold medal.

Thus, on the tatami of Aichi-Nagoya, Uzbekistan's Kurash athletes won two gold and one bronze medals in a single day.

These results once again demonstrated the contribution of Kurash athletes to the overall medal tally of the Uzbekistan delegation.

The 10th gold in Uzbekistan!

The most important number is — 10.

With Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov's championship, the number of gold medals won by the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games has reached ten.

While this is a personal championship for Bahtiyorov, it is the next big step in the competition for the Uzbekistan delegation.

At Aichi-Nagoya, while Uzbek athletes continue their fight for medals, the two gold results on the Kurash mat were of special significance in the delegation's overall score.

Today's Kurash results

Athlete

Weight

Result

Ibodatxon Agojonova

-57 kg

Gold

Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov

+90 kg

Gold

Bekmurod Oltiboyev

+90 kg

Bronze

Thus, the next day of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games became even brighter for Uzbekistan with two championships on the Kurash mat.

With his victory in the final, Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov presented Uzbekistan with the 10th gold medal of the competition.

Shohruhkhon BahtiyorovAichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian GamesTajik representative Shakarmamad MirmamadovUzbekistan Kurash delegation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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