Ibodatxon Agojonova wins gold in the final, bringing Uzbekistan its 9th gold

The number of gold medals in the delegation of Uzbekistan at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games has increased by one more. National kurash team member Ibodatxon Agojonova (-57 kg) defeated Li Wanting of Chinese Taipei 3:0 in the decisive bout, becoming the champion of the Asian Games.

Thus, Ibodatxon Agojonova presented the Uzbekistan delegation with its 9th gold medal of the competition.

Decisive dominance in the final

The final bout in the weight category up to 57 kilograms took place between representatives of Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.

Agojonova defeated her opponent 3:0 and took the top step of the podium. Chinese Taipei representative Li Wanting had to settle for the silver medal.

Ibodatxon Agojonova — champion of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games!

This result was recorded as Uzbekistan's next important achievement in kurash.

The opponent did not reach the final easily

Ibodatxon Agojonova's opponent in the final, Li Wanting, also performed at a high level throughout the tournament.

The Taiwanese wrestler advanced to the final by defeating her compatriot Wang Pinchun 10:0 in the semifinals. Prior to that, she defeated a series of opponents in the tournament to reach the decisive match.

However, in the final, the representative of Uzbekistan demonstrated her superiority and defeated her opponent 3:0.

9th gold for the Uzbekistan delegation

Ibodatxon Agojonova's championship brought Uzbekistan's total of gold medals at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games to 9.

This result means another high achievement recorded for the country's athletes at crucial stages of the competition. Especially, a championship in a traditional sport for Uzbekistan like kurash became an important addition to the delegation's overall medal tally.

Kurash is one of the national sports with Central Asian roots, where the main goal is to effectively throw the opponent while standing.

Another Uzbek championship in Aichi-Nagoya

Agojonova's gold medal became one of the next brilliant results of the Uzbekistan delegation at the Asian Games.

After the final, the opposing side itself acknowledged the superiority of the Uzbek athlete. Chinese Taipei media reported that Li Wanting was defeated 0:3 in the final.

Thus, the decisive bout on the Aichi-Nagoya tatami ended with another gold medal for Uzbekistan.

Main result

Ibodatxon Agojonova (-57 kg) — gold medal.

Final: Uzbekistan — Chinese Taipei: 3:0.

Uzbekistan delegation — 9th gold medal.

Along with Ibodatxon Agojonova's personal championship, this result became another golden page added to Uzbekistan's medal treasury at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.