France national team prepares for match against Belgium

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France national team prepares for match against Belgium

The France national team is preparing for their upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Belgium in Brussels. Head coach Zinedine Zidane is expected to make several changes to the starting lineup ahead of the clash, providing an opportunity for other squad members to prove themselves. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to L'Equipe, the French delegation arrived in Brussels with a reduced squad of 22 players. This is due to an injury sustained by team captain Kylian Mbappe. The forward scored the winning goal in the match against Turkey in Izmit, but suffered a left knee injury during the game and left the national team camp early.

Pitch conditions spark controversy

The quality of the Kocaeli Stadium pitch has drawn sharp criticism within the French camp. Doctors and the coaching staff believe the poor state of the field was a key factor, causing the captain to slip and twist his knee. Because of this, instead of traveling to Belgium, Kylian Mbappe returned immediately to Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid medical staff has received the player and begun an immediate recovery process. Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane is working to address the personnel loss and reshape the attacking line. The coach decided not to call up a replacement, opting to rely on the current squad.

Lineup changes and new opportunities

Against the backdrop of Kylian Mbappe's absence, new squad members Andy Diouf and Lucas Da Cunha have a favorable chance to make their debuts. Zinedine Zidane is also paying special attention to Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Although the French manager has not coached him at club level, he highly values the player's potential.

During the preparation process at the Clairefontaine base, the players continued training in high spirits. In particular, Camavinga and other young players worked to maintain a positive atmosphere. The clash between Belgium and France at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday evening is of significant importance for both teams.

Zinedine ZidaneKylian MbappeFranceBelgiumNations League
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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