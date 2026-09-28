Feruza Kazakova wins and faces Olympic champion in the semifinals

The boxing competitions of the 20th Asian Games, being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, are entering a intense and heated phase. Representing our country in the women's -51 kg weight category, Asian champion Feruza Kazakova stepped into the ring in the quarterfinals against continental runner-up An Kum Byol of North Korea. During the uncompromising and high-speed bout, our compatriot achieved complete dominance thanks to her high skill, combination attacks, and flawless sense of distance, securing a confident 5:0 victory by unanimous decision of the judges.

Thanks to this brilliant triumph, Kazakova secured at least a bronze medal and will face experienced Chinese boxer Wu Yu, the champion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in the semifinals for a spot in the final. Fans are also looking forward to another important matchup in today's program — the principle showdown in the -75 kg weight category between Aziza Zakirova and Natalia Bogdanova from Kazakhstan.

"5:0 dominance, a guaranteed medal, and the Olympic champion test": 5 key points of the important victory

The most important official information regarding Feruza Kazakova's quarterfinal match and the next stage:

Absolute 5:0 dominance: Dominating in all rounds, Feruza Kazakova defeated the North Korean representative by a unanimous judges' decision;

Guaranteed Asian Games medal: The quarterfinal victory secured at least a bronze medal and a semifinal berth for our compatriot;

Olympic champion in the semifinals: Now the Uzbek boxer will fight for a ticket to the final against the gold medalist of the Paris 2024 Olympics and strong favorite Wu Yu from China;

An Kum Byol's skill broken: The heavy pressing of the North Korean opponent, an Asian Championship medalist, could not withstand Kazakova's swift punches;

Next Uzbek-Kazakh derby: The -75 kg bout between Aziza Zakirova and Kazakhstan's Natalia Bogdanova will become the next central event of the day.

Asian Games "Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Comparison of -51 kg quarterfinal indicators

Classification of official indicators for the match between Feruza Kazakova and An Kum Byol:

Bout parameters and criteria Feruza Kazakova (Uzbekistan) An Kum Byol (North Korea) Sports status and titles Asian champion, World Championship medalist Asian Championship silver medalist Weight category -51 kg (Women's boxing) -51 kg (Women's boxing) Final decision of the judges 5 : 0 (Unanimous absolute victory) Defeat (eliminated from the competition) Tactical dominance in the ring Swift footwork, precise counter-attack combination punches Tendency for direct attack, conceding punches Achieved competition status Semifinalist (At least bronze medal guaranteed) Stopped at the quarterfinal stage Next stage opponent Wu Yu (China — Paris 2024 Olympic champion) —

Boxing and expert analysis: Why will Feruza Kazakova's semifinal be the most culminating match of the competition?

Conclusions from international boxing commentators, coaches, and sports experts:

"Uzbek boxing school against the Olympic peak": China's Wu Yu is not only an Olympic champion but also the main hegemon of her weight class across Asia; Feruza's advance to this stage with a fierce 5:0 score shows she will step into the ring against the Chinese star aiming exclusively for gold;

Flawless distance against the North Korean style: An Kum Byol was a very powerful and relentlessly pressing opponent; Kazakova broke her openly not through brute force, but through clever footwork, cool-headed counterpunches, and a left jab;

Aziza Zakirova's anticipated confrontation: Aziza Zakirova's bout against Natalia Bogdanova is also of decisive importance for our national team, further strengthening our position in the overall medal standings.

Do you think Feruza Kazakova can defeat Paris Olympic champion Wu Yu in the semifinals and reach the final in the Aichi-Nagoya ring? What results do you expect from the match between Aziza Zakirova and Kazakhstan's Natalia Bogdanova? Leave your personal predictions in the comments and share the analysis of the historical run of Uzbek boxers with all fans!