Earthquake registered in Tashkent region: strength known...

Today, on the morning of September 28, an earthquake was registered in the Tashkent region. The seismic event occurred at 09:03, and its magnitude was 3.6.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Piskent district, and the focus was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometers. The tremors were felt to varying degrees in several areas of the region.

Where did the earthquake happen?

According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake is located in the Piskent district of the Tashkent region.

The depth of the seismic event focus was 15 kilometers.

The epicenter is located approximately 66 kilometers southeast of the center of Tashkent city.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.6.

In which areas was it felt?

The ground shaking was felt in several cities and districts of the Tashkent region.

Areas where seismic effects were recorded:

In Olmaliq city — 3 points;

In Piskent district — 2–3 points;

In Ohangaron district — 2 points;

In Nurafshon city — 2 points;

In Angren city — 2 points.

Thus, one of the points where the earthquake was felt most strongly was the city of Olmaliq.

The area closest to the epicenter — Piskent

Since the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Piskent district, the ground tremors in this area were felt at a magnitude of 2–3.

In Olmaliq, the intensity reached 3 points. In Ohangaron, Nurafshon, and Angren, the earthquake was recorded at 2 points.

The magnitude of an earthquake and the degree to which it is felt in populated areas are not the same concept. While magnitude represents the energy released at the earthquake source, points indicate how strongly the ground shaking was felt in a particular area.

How far is it from Tashkent city?

According to data, the epicenter of the earthquake is located 66 kilometers southeast of Tashkent city.

For this reason, the seismic event was felt in the areas of the Tashkent region close to the epicenter.

So far, the provided information does not mention any destruction or casualties resulting from the earthquake.

The earthquake once again reminded of the issue of seismic hazard

Tashkent region is considered one of the seismically active zones. Therefore, any ground shaking, even relatively weak ones, attracts the attention of the population.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded on September 28 was also felt in several areas. It was reported that the epicenter was in the Piskent district and the focus was at a depth of 15 kilometers.

Most importantly, in such reports, along with the magnitude, where and with how many points the earthquake was felt is also important information for the population.

According to the provided data, the earthquake on September 28 was felt in Piskent, Olmaliq, Ohangaron, Nurafshon, and Angren areas of the Tashkent region.