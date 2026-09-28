Cristiano Ronaldo benched for the first time in 18 years, upsetting fans

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Cristiano Ronaldo benched for the first time in 18 years, upsetting fans

In the latest Nations League match, which has captured the attention of the Uzbek and global football community, the Portugal national team defeated Norway 2-1. During the match at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, team captain Cristiano Ronaldo spent the entire official game on the bench for the first time in 18 years and left the pitch after the final whistle without acknowledging the fans. This incident has sparked intense debate in the football world, reports Goal.com. reports .

A historic benching and the coach's decision

According to reports from O Jogo, head coach Jorge Jesus decided to keep the 41-year-old striker on the bench for the full 90 minutes. This marks the first time in 18 years that Cristiano Ronaldo has remained an unused substitute in an official international match. For comparison, the last such instance occurred during the 2008 European Championship group stage match against Switzerland (0-2).

Speaking at the post-match press conference, head coach Jorge Jesus defended this tactical decision. He explained that, given the flow and tempo of the match, there was no need to introduce a striker of Ronaldo's specific profile. The coach also expressed satisfaction with the team's defensive discipline and tactical execution in Oslo.

The captain's frustration and future talks

However, the main focus was on the post-match events. Specifically, while the Portuguese players gathered on the pitch to thank the 500 traveling fans after the final whistle, captain Cristiano Ronaldo headed straight to the dressing room. His failure to join his teammates in acknowledging the supporters drew criticism from many.

Commenting on the post-match situation, head coach Jorge Jesus admitted he did not notice the captain leaving the pitch early at the time. At the same time, the specialist confirmed his intention to have a private conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the duties and responsibilities of the national team captain to clarify the situation. Experts are monitoring how these developments will affect the atmosphere within the national team.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalNations LeagueJorge JesusFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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