Manchester City could face severe sporting sanctions over 115 charges

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein has stated that financial penalties against the English club are insufficient and that serious measures affecting their Premier League status must be taken. According to Goal.com, it is reported that the club is expected to be found guilty of most of the 115 financial rule breaches it faces. This is reported by Goal.com .

David Bernstein, who led Manchester City's board from 1998 to 2003, emphasized in an interview with talkSPORT radio that simple monetary fines are meaningless given the club's unlimited financial resources. In his view, even fines amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds would not change the situation.

Sporting sanctions and the issue of points deduction

The former chairman noted that the punishment must inevitably affect the team's standing in the English Premier League. If a points deduction method is applied, the timing and scale are of crucial importance.

According to Bernstein's calculations, approximately 80 points would need to be deducted at the start of the current season to undermine the team's league status. This could lead to the club being unable to save their season and facing relegation to a lower division.

Rival clubs' reactions and claims

While Manchester City awaits its final disciplinary measures, rival teams are also preparing for their legal accountability. Specifically, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United have sent formal notifications, reserving the right to claim compensation for potential lost revenue due to financial irregularities. The total sum of these collective claims could reach 800 million pounds.

During the specified years, Manchester City won the English Premier League eight times, the Champions League, as well as four FA Cups and seven League Cups.

Official response from the club's management

However, despite such serious allegations, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak issued a firm statement on Saturday, categorically denying all claims. Al Mubarak emphasized his full confidence that the club will clear its name and prove its innocence, also noting that the process has not been fair.