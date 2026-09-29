Manchester City continues to fight against financial charges

The management of Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, has firmly stated that they will continue their uncompromising fight regarding the case in which they are accused of violating financial regulations. According to Sky Sports, club CEO Ferran Soriano, speaking at the European Club Association meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, emphasized that the team will defend its position to the end and that this legal process is far from over. This is reported by Goal.com .

The situation surrounding the 115 charges against the club and the potential decisions of an independent tribunal could have a serious impact on the future of English football governance. Nevertheless, Manchester City's management expressed full confidence in their innocence, noting that the investigation and legal proceedings would be lengthy. According to Soriano, these claims have been in the public domain for eight years, and a final resolution is still far off.

The club leader's firm position

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had previously expressed similar firm views in a message to fans. He emphasized that the club will not stop its efforts to prove its integrity. Al Mubarak explained that the team's position is very strong, but due to strict confidentiality requirements of the legal proceedings, he cannot disclose all the details at this time.

It is reported that the main objections relate to the artificial inflation of sponsorship revenues and the submission of inaccurate financial information to the Premier League over several seasons. Following reports on these matters, there has been great interest and intense debate within the football community.

Future legal steps

At present, both the Premier League management and independent bodies are refraining from giving official comments on the final decisions. This is because the important stages of the review process and confidentiality requirements remain in effect. The club's press office, remaining committed to its February 2023 statement, once again confirmed that it has fully complied with all regulations.

Manchester City Football Club is showing that it will not back down in this long-running dispute and will defend its interests at all levels. This could lead to significant changes in the financial fair play rules and the legal system of English football in the future.