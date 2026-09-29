Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has shared his thoughts on the financial irregularities alleged against Manchester City. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the experienced former player emphasized his full trust in the club's leadership and firmly defended the team's achievements as the result of honest hard work. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to recent reports, it is suggested that the club has been found guilty of most of the 115 financial charges brought against Manchester City by the Premier League. The main focus is on the artificial inflation of sponsorship revenue and the use of off-the-books payments to circumvent rules. Nevertheless, the club's management has strongly denied the allegations and is preparing for the final appeal process.

Hart's trust in the leadership

Joe Hart, who played for the club for 12 years and made 348 appearances, said he ignores various rumors in the press. According to him, the open letter and statements sent to fans by club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak provide a complete basis for his peace of mind.

“I don't listen to other people's various speculations and discussions. In my opinion, there is no reason not to trust Khaldoon. What he said is enough for me. It is clear that his letter came from someone who truly loves the club,” said the 39-year-old former goalkeeper.

Victories on the pitch remain legitimate

During his time at the club, Joe Hart won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and the FA Cup. He emphasized that the achievements on the pitch are not related to the problems surrounding the management and that the players earned every victory through hard work.

“I am very proud of the achievements we reached with Manchester City. That will never change. We played 11 against 11 on the pitch, we won, lost, or drew games. In the end, we shook hands and left the pitch. All of these were fair games,” added Hart.