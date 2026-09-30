Roma blocks Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from traveling to Argentina

Italian club Roma has denied its players Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina permission to travel to Argentina to participate in Lionel Messi's farewell match for the national team. This firm decision was made by the club's management for sporting and logical reasons ahead of crucial league matches, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, legendary forward Lionel Messi is preparing for his final appearance for the Argentina national team. The special friendly match against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires is expected to be the last international game for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Although Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina were teammates during the World Cup in Qatar and are close associates of Messi, the Roman club decided to keep them at the Trigoria training ground. The club stated that this is not a sign of disrespect toward Lionel Messi, but a measure to maintain the team's physical condition and avoid long-haul flights.

Crucial match against Como and FIFA regulations

The Romans justified this restriction by citing the team's upcoming match against Como. This fixture takes place just five days after the match in Argentina, and the coaching staff wants to avoid fatigue for their key players. For context, 32-year-old Dybala has played 18 matches alongside Messi, while 28-year-old Molina has made 53 appearances.

Nevertheless, the ban does not apply to all Argentine players at the club. Young talent Matias Soulé was included in the official Argentina squad, and therefore, according to FIFA regulations, he was granted permission to travel to his home country. Soulé is expected to participate in matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

Roma emphasized that through this decision, they maintain high respect for the Argentine Football Association and Lionel Messi personally. Although the players cannot watch their close friend and captain from the pitch, the club was forced to prioritize its seasonal objectives.