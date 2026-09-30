Ian Wright demands punishment for Manchester City

·24·Sport
Ian Wright demands punishment for Manchester City

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, have been found guilty of breaching financial rules. Following this sensational decision, prominent English football pundits expressed their views, emphasizing that unprecedented disciplinary measures should be applied to the club. As reported by Goal.com, this scandal is sparking serious debate in the football world. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to the official Premier League decision announced on Tuesday, it was determined that Manchester City committed serious financial breaches over nine seasons. Investigation findings suggest that the club artificially inflated its revenue through hidden financing schemes and understated its expenses by over £900 million.

Reaction from Ian Wright and Roy Keane

Renowned football analyst Ian Wright, speaking on ITV, harshly criticized Manchester City's actions, calling it industrial-scale cheating. In his view, such major violations require an unprecedented level of punishment, as the written evidence itself is shocking.

Roy Keane also emphasized that this situation seriously damages the global reputation of English football. According to Keane, violators must be punished, but it is regrettable that this situation negatively impacts the tournament's global brand.

Future consequences and legal proceedings

Ahead of upcoming matches, including the big game against Liverpool in a few weeks, Roy Keane expressed interest in the mental state of the players and what the future holds for the team. It is natural that this complex situation and the issues from previous seasons will affect the players' morale.

Ian Wright believes that long and complex legal proceedings lie ahead for both parties. The Premier League leadership has taken on a state-backed structure, entering a massive legal battle that is expected to be drawn out.

Currently, Manchester City maintains its absolute innocence and has until Friday to appeal the independent commission's decision. As both sides prepare for the upcoming legal war, fans are left waiting to see what sanctions will be imposed on the club.

Manchester CityIan WrightRoy KeanePremier LeagueFinancial Fair Play
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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